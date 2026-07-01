Sunny Deol is reportedly the highest-paid actor, having charged Rs 25 crore for his role in Ikka. He plays a lawyer in the film.
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‘Ikka’ Fees: Sunny Deol Earned 2,400% More Than Dia Mirza, 62.5% Higher Pay Than Tillotama Shome
The reported salaries of Ikka cast members have grabbed attention online. From Sunny Deol’s massive fee to Akshaye Khanna and others’ earnings, here’s how much the film’s star-studded cast reportedly charged for the upcoming Netflix release.
- Sunny Deol reportedly earned ₹25 crore, highest among lead actors.
- Akshaye Khanna received ₹5 crore, Dia Mirza ₹1 crore.
- Supporting cast members reportedly charged between ₹40-60 lakh.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the highest-paid actor in the film Ikka?
Where will the movie Ikka be released?
Ikka is scheduled to be released on Netflix. The film's trailer has already generated strong buzz among audiences.
What were the reported earnings for lead actors like Akshaye Khanna and Dia Mirza in Ikka?
Akshaye Khanna reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for his role. Dia Mirza, who plays Sunny Deol's wife, is said to have received Rs 1 crore.
How much did supporting actors like Tillotama Shome and Sanjeeda Sheikh reportedly charge for Ikka?
Tillotama Shome reportedly charged Rs 40 lakh, while Sanjeeda Sheikh received Rs 50 lakh. Veteran actor Shishir Sharma reportedly charged Rs 60 lakh.
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