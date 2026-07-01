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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Ikka’ Fees: Sunny Deol Earned 2,400% More Than Dia Mirza, 62.5% Higher Pay Than Tillotama Shome

‘Ikka’ Fees: Sunny Deol Earned 2,400% More Than Dia Mirza, 62.5% Higher Pay Than Tillotama Shome

The reported salaries of Ikka cast members have grabbed attention online. From Sunny Deol’s massive fee to Akshaye Khanna and others’ earnings, here’s how much the film’s star-studded cast reportedly charged for the upcoming Netflix release.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sunny Deol reportedly earned ₹25 crore, highest among lead actors.
  • Akshaye Khanna received ₹5 crore, Dia Mirza ₹1 crore.
  • Supporting cast members reportedly charged between ₹40-60 lakh.

The trailer of Ikka has already generated strong buzz, with audiences showing keen interest in Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna’s upcoming project. Scheduled to release on Netflix, the film features a promising ensemble cast and an intriguing storyline. Along with the growing excitement around the film, discussions about the cast’s remuneration have also gained attention. From leading stars to supporting actors, reports suggest significant differences in pay across the cast. Here’s a look at how much the actors of Ikka reportedly charged for their roles in the much-talked-about project.

Ikka Supporting Cast Fees

Tillotama Shome is among the notable names in the film’s ensemble. According to media reports, the acclaimed actor reportedly charged Rs 40 lakh for her role in Ikka. Whereas Sanjeeda Sheikh, who has worked across television and films, is also part of the project. Reports suggest she received Rs 50 lakh as her remuneration. On the other hand, Veteran actor Shishir Sharma is expected to play an important role in the film. As per reports, he reportedly charged Rs 60 lakh for his performance.

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Lead Cast Earnings

Dia Mirza, who plays Sunny Deol’s wife in the film, is said to have received Rs 1 crore for her role. Following the success of recent projects, Akshaye Khanna continues to be a strong screen presence. Reports claim the actor charged Rs 5 crore for Ikka. However, the highest-paid actor in the film is reportedly Sunny Deol. The actor, who plays a lawyer in the film, is said to have taken home Rs 25 crore for the project.

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Trailer Creates Strong Buzz

The recently released trailer of Ikka has sparked conversations online, with many praising its intense tone and star-studded cast. The film is expected to showcase a gripping narrative backed by strong performances. With major names attached and growing audience interest, Ikka has already emerged as one of the most discussed upcoming releases. While these figures are based on media reports and remain unconfirmed by the makers, the reported salary gap clearly highlights the scale of Ikka and the star power driving the project.

 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the highest-paid actor in the film Ikka?

Sunny Deol is reportedly the highest-paid actor, having charged Rs 25 crore for his role in Ikka. He plays a lawyer in the film.

Where will the movie Ikka be released?

Ikka is scheduled to be released on Netflix. The film's trailer has already generated strong buzz among audiences.

What were the reported earnings for lead actors like Akshaye Khanna and Dia Mirza in Ikka?

Akshaye Khanna reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for his role. Dia Mirza, who plays Sunny Deol's wife, is said to have received Rs 1 crore.

How much did supporting actors like Tillotama Shome and Sanjeeda Sheikh reportedly charge for Ikka?

Tillotama Shome reportedly charged Rs 40 lakh, while Sanjeeda Sheikh received Rs 50 lakh. Veteran actor Shishir Sharma reportedly charged Rs 60 lakh.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ikka IKKA Trailer Ikka Cast Fees Sunny Deol Salary Akshaye Khanna Fees Dia Mirza Salary
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