IFFK Sexual Misconduct Case: Survivor Alleges Pressure To Withdraw Complaint Against Filmmaker P.T. Kunhummuhammed

IFFK Sexual Misconduct Case: Survivor Alleges Pressure To Withdraw Complaint Against Filmmaker P.T. Kunhummuhammed

A woman film professional has alleged intense pressure to withdraw her sexual misconduct complaint against veteran filmmaker and former CPI-M MLA P.T. Kunhummuhammed.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 06:00 PM (IST)

A woman film professional who has accused veteran filmmaker P.T. Kunhummuhammed of sexual misconduct has alleged that she is facing intense pressure from multiple quarters to withdraw her complaint and "protect" him.

The survivor has claimed that intermediaries approached her, urging her to reconsider the case, citing Kunhummuhammed’s age and health condition as reasons to show leniency.

According to the complainant, the alleged incident occurred during the selection process for films at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

She stated that the filmmaker and former CPI-M lawmaker behaved in an inappropriate and offensive manner, prompting her to approach the authorities.

However, she now alleges that instead of receiving support, she has been subjected to emotional pressure and intimidation aimed at silencing her.

The survivor said that several individuals attempted to intervene on behalf of the accused, requesting her to withdraw the complaint, arguing that he is elderly and unwell.

"I am being told repeatedly to let this go. The pressure has become unbearable," she said, adding that she feels isolated and unsupported despite coming forward with a serious allegation.

She further alleged that from the very beginning, the system appeared to be siding with the accused.

According to her, the police delayed registering the case despite repeated complaints.

"Even after I approached the authorities, no action was taken for several days. It was only after the issue became public through media reports that the police finally registered an FIR," she said.

The survivor also alleged that even after the case was registered, authorities deliberately allowed time for the accused to seek anticipatory bail, indicating a lack of urgency and seriousness in handling the matter.

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has publicly criticised the handling of the case.

In a statement, the organisation pointed out that despite the survivor approaching the Chief Minister’s Office, no direct response or intervention was forthcoming. The WCC also questioned the delay in registering the FIR, stating that the police took nearly eight days to act despite having recorded the survivor’s statement.

The controversy has reignited discussions on institutional apathy, power imbalance within the film industry, and the challenges faced by survivors who come forward with allegations against influential figures. Calls are growing for an impartial and time-bound investigation to ensure justice is delivered without fear or favour.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
