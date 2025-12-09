IFFK Committee Member Accuses Director PT Kunju Muhammed Of Molestation; Police Begin Probe

Malayalam filmmaker and former MLA PT Kunju Muhammed has been booked after a woman associated with the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) selection committee accused him of molestation. Police have launched an investigation following her formal complaint.

Woman Approaches Kerala CM With Written Complaint

According to officials, the woman—who served on the screening panel responsible for evaluating films for IFFK—submitted a written complaint directly to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. She alleged that Kunju Muhammed sexually harassed her during their official stay in Thiruvananthapuram, where the committee had assembled for film screenings.

The Chief Minister forwarded the letter to law enforcement authorities for action. Police later recorded her detailed statement, marking the beginning of the probe.

Allegation: Misconduct Inside Hotel Room

The incident allegedly occurred about a month ago. As per the complaint, Kunju Muhammed called the woman to his hotel room, citing work-related discussions. Once she arrived, he allegedly behaved “indecently,” leading her to feel threatened and uncomfortable.

The screenings for the upcoming edition of IFFK were being held in a hotel in the Kerala capital, with committee members staying at the same venue. The woman stated that the misconduct took place during these sessions.

Police officials confirmed that a case has been formally registered, and further inquiries—including staff statements and verification of the committee schedule—are underway.

Director’s Background

Kunju Muhammed, a prominent name in Malayalam cinema, has also served as a Left-backed independent MLA. He made his directorial debut in 1993 with Magrib. Over the years, he has directed several critically noted films such as Garshom, Paradesi, Veeraputhran, and Viswasapoorvam Mansoor.

As the investigation progresses, the case has sparked discussions within the state’s film community about workplace safety in festival committees and broader concerns about misconduct in creative spaces.