She believes Indian food represents history, culture, and heritage, and cannot be separated from Indian identity. Khan questions why the cuisine is celebrated globally while Indian people still face prejudice and hostility.
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'If You Want To Eat My Food, Accept Me First': Celebrity Chef Asma Khan On Facing Racism In UK
Celebrity chef Asma Khan strongly criticised rising racism against Indians in the UK, questioning why Indian food is celebrated while Indians face prejudice. She also addressed cultural appropriation, discrimination and the hospitality industry’s silence on racism and misogyny.
- Celebrity chef Asma Khan denounced racism and appropriation.
- She linked Indian food to identity, demanding full acceptance.
- Khan criticized altering Indian cuisine without its cultural respect.
- She also slammed industry silence on misogyny and discrimination.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Asma Khan's main message regarding Indian food and identity?
Why does Asma Khan criticize the cultural appropriation of Indian food?
Khan argues that Indian food is often altered and repackaged without respect for its roots. She believes it's wrong to use cultural identity for commercial gain while ignoring the people and history behind it.
What issues did Asma Khan raise about the hospitality industry?
She criticized the industry's silence on serious issues like racism, misogyny, discrimination, and abuse in professional kitchens. Khan also noted the lack of support from powerful women in the industry.
What contradiction does Asma Khan highlight about Indian culture and people?
Khan points out the troubling contradiction where Indian cuisine is embraced globally, but the Indian people behind it still face discrimination. She states,
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