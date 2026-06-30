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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'If You Want To Eat My Food, Accept Me First': Celebrity Chef Asma Khan On Facing Racism In UK

'If You Want To Eat My Food, Accept Me First': Celebrity Chef Asma Khan On Facing Racism In UK

Celebrity chef Asma Khan strongly criticised rising racism against Indians in the UK, questioning why Indian food is celebrated while Indians face prejudice. She also addressed cultural appropriation, discrimination and the hospitality industry’s silence on racism and misogyny.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Celebrity chef Asma Khan denounced racism and appropriation.
  • She linked Indian food to identity, demanding full acceptance.
  • Khan criticized altering Indian cuisine without its cultural respect.
  • She also slammed industry silence on misogyny and discrimination.

Celebrity chef Asma Khan has delivered a powerful and deeply personal statement on racism, cultural appropriation and the treatment of Indians in the UK. Speaking candidly to the Mojo Story about food, identity, and representation, Khan questioned why Indian cuisine is celebrated while Indians continue to face prejudice and hostility. She also raised concerns about the hospitality industry’s silence on racism, misogyny and discrimination. From calling out cultural appropriation to challenging powerful names in the restaurant business, Khan’s remarks have sparked widespread attention for their honesty, sharpness and refusal to stay silent in uncomfortable conversations across Britain today.

Indian Food Cannot Be Separated From Indian Identity

Asma Khan made it clear that Indian food is not just about flavour or trends. For her, it represents history, culture, healing, and heritage. She spoke about India’s ancient food traditions, saying food has always been deeply tied to medicine, seasons and festivals. She pointed out how Indian cuisine is often embraced globally, but the people behind that culture still face discrimination. That contradiction, according to Khan, remains deeply troubling. In one of her strongest remarks, she said:
“If you take my food, you've got to take the rest of me. Don’t eat our food then”

Khan strongly criticised rising anti-immigrant and anti-Indian sentiment in parts of the UK. She questioned how people can enjoy Indian food while rejecting Indian communities. Speaking on racism and social tensions, she said:
“If you do not accept us… " Don’t eat our food then.” Her comments directly addressed what she sees as selective acceptance, where Indian culture is welcomed on plates, but Indians themselves are not always treated with dignity and respect.

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Asma Khan Calls Out Appropriation Of Indian Food

Khan also spoke about what she sees as the growing appropriation of Indian cuisine. She argued that Indian food is often altered, repackaged, and marketed without respect for its roots. She specifically criticised products that use Indian food terminology while completely stripping away authenticity. Referring to one example, she said a “biryani wrap” with no rice reflected exactly what was wrong. Her point was direct: don’t borrow cultural identity for commercial gain while ignoring the people and history behind it.

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Silence In Kitchens Remains A Serious Issue

Beyond racism, Khan also turned her attention to the hospitality industry, accusing it of staying silent on serious issues such as misogyny, discrimination and abuse in professional kitchens. She expressed disappointment over the lack of support from powerful women in the industry, especially when allegations against major chefs became public. Khan argued that silence often comes from fear of losing status and privilege. She also named influential figures, including Heston Blumenthal, Gordon Ramsay, and Claude Bosi, while discussing broader issues of power and exclusion in elite kitchens.

Khan’s message remained consistent throughout; systems only change when people speak up. Asma Khan’s remarks go beyond food. They reflect a larger conversation around identity, belonging and respect. Her message is simple but hard-hitting: celebrating a culture should also mean respecting the people who carry it. In a climate of rising racial tension, her words have struck a nerve far beyond the restaurant industry.

 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Asma Khan's main message regarding Indian food and identity?

She believes Indian food represents history, culture, and heritage, and cannot be separated from Indian identity. Khan questions why the cuisine is celebrated globally while Indian people still face prejudice and hostility.

Why does Asma Khan criticize the cultural appropriation of Indian food?

Khan argues that Indian food is often altered and repackaged without respect for its roots. She believes it's wrong to use cultural identity for commercial gain while ignoring the people and history behind it.

What issues did Asma Khan raise about the hospitality industry?

She criticized the industry's silence on serious issues like racism, misogyny, discrimination, and abuse in professional kitchens. Khan also noted the lack of support from powerful women in the industry.

What contradiction does Asma Khan highlight about Indian culture and people?

Khan points out the troubling contradiction where Indian cuisine is embraced globally, but the Indian people behind it still face discrimination. She states,

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Cuisine Indian Food Celebrity Chef Asma Khan Cultural Appropriation Indians In UK UK Racism Debate British-Indian Chef
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