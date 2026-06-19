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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘If You Don’t Like Me, Don’t Watch Me’: Alia Bhatt’s Candid Take On Nepotism Goes Viral

‘If You Don’t Like Me, Don’t Watch Me’: Alia Bhatt’s Candid Take On Nepotism Goes Viral

Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy promoting Alpha, has long faced criticism over nepotism despite a career spanning 14 years.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 04:47 PM (IST)
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  • Actress will appear in Alpha, Yash Raj Films' spy universe.

Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood’s leading actresses, once delivered a firm response to ongoing criticism surrounding nepotism in the industry. The actress, who is gearing up for her upcoming film Alpha, has often found herself at the centre of this debate due to her film background and family connections in cinema.

With a career spanning over 14 years, Alia has delivered several successful films. However, despite her achievements, discussions around privilege and nepotism continue to follow her.

‘If You Don’t Like Me, Don’t Watch Me’

In an earlier interview with Mid Day, Alia addressed the criticism head-on, stating that she cannot constantly defend herself against such remarks. She said that people will always have opinions, but she can only respond through her work.

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The actress added that if audiences do not appreciate her, they are free not to watch her films, emphasising that she believes her performances speak for themselves.

In a 2023 interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Alia also acknowledged the debate around nepotism and privilege. She shared that she is aware of her background and accepts it, but also feels a strong responsibility to prove herself every day.

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According to her, she has never taken her work lightly and continues to give her best to every project, regardless of external perceptions.

Alia will next be seen in Alpha, part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 3, 2026.

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About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
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