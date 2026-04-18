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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘If I Were a Boy, I’d Have Run Away With Her’: When Asha Bhosle Spoke About Helen

‘If I Were a Boy, I’d Have Run Away With Her’: When Asha Bhosle Spoke About Helen

Helen mourned music legend Asha Bhosle's death at the age of 92 in Mumbai. She called her an irreplaceable gem.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
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  • Bhosle and Helen formed an iconic singer-performer duo.

The music world has lost a true legend as Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on the evening of April 11 due to a chest infection and extreme exhaustion.

A day later, she passed away due to multiple organ failure. As soon as the news broke, a wave of grief spread across the film industry. Her close friend and veteran actress Helen expressed deep sorrow over her passing.

Helen Mourns Asha Bhosle’s Demise

Speaking to the media, Helen said the news came as a huge shock to her. She shared that she had been in touch with Asha, who seemed completely fine, which made the news even harder to believe.

Remembering their long friendship, Helen said that Asha Bhosle had a magical voice filled with unmatched energy, which made her songs truly special. She added that the world has lost a priceless gem today.

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‘If I Were a Boy, I’d Have Run Away with Her’ - Asha On Helen

In an old interview, Asha Bhosle had also spoken fondly about Helen, calling her one of her favourite performers. She once said that Helen was so beautiful that whenever she entered a room, Asha would stop singing just to watch her. In a light-hearted moment, she even joked that if she were a boy, she would have run away with Helen.

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Iconic Singer-Performer Duo

Veteran actress Helen and legendary singer Asha Bhosle created one of the most iconic singer-performer duos in Hindi cinema. Together, they collaborated on more than 270 songs, defining the glamour and music of their era.

Songs like O Haseena Zulfonwali (Teesri Manzil, 1966), Aa Jaane Jaan (Inteqam, 1969), Piya Tu Ab To Aaja (Caravan, 1971), Mehbooba Mehbooba (Sholay, 1975), and Yeh Mera Dil (Don, 1978) made their pairing unforgettable.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the nature of Asha Bhosle and Helen's professional relationship?

Asha Bhosle and Helen formed an iconic singer-performer duo, collaborating on over 270 songs. Their work together defined the glamour and music of their era.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asha Bhosle Helen Asha Bhosle Last Rites Asha Bhosle Songs Asha Bhosle Demise Helen Songs
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