Ibrahim Ali Khan Radiates Prince-Like Grace On Magazine Cover, Internet Can’t Stop Gushing

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan, often hailed as the modern-day Prince of Pataudi, has set the internet abuzz with his regal appearance on the latest cover of Esquire India. Exuding effortless royalty and grounded charm, Ibrahim stuns in a striking green embroidered kurta, holding a red rose while donning a Nawabi turban, perfectly capturing the grandeur of his lineage and his own distinctive aura.

Ibrahim Graces the Cover of Esquire India

Unveiling the cover on Instagram, Esquire India wrote: “A real-life prince but determined to do more. For our latest cover shoot, Ibrahim Ali Khan steps into the role he was born into and yet, it’s his quiet ambition, humility, and hunger to carve his own path that truly make him royal. He may come from legacy, but he’s here to build his own.”

The feature captures Ibrahim at a defining moment in his journey, as he navigates fame, legacy, and the pressures of expectation with poise.

On His Debut and Early Lessons

Following his debut in Nadaaniyan, which drew mixed reactions online, Ibrahim reflected candidly on the experience.

“It was really bad… people trolled it just because someone else did. That’s uncalled for. But if I now give a blockbuster, I want them to go mad after me, cheering,”he shared with honesty and humour.

In another striking shot, Ibrahim sports a vibrant yellow Angrakha kurta, paired with white wide-legged bottoms and a golden shawl. The magazine described him as “a name steeped in legacy, now stepping into his own light… with calm confidence, natural charm, and a growing love for the craft.”

Reflecting on His Growth

Another look featured Ibrahim in a black embroidered shirt, a matching achkan, and velvet loafers — a vision of understated elegance. Speaking about his early steps in cinema, he admitted, “I might’ve been too eager to dive in… I was 21 when I began shooting. Others start later. I now think I could have been more mindful of what was going to happen.”

What’s Next for Ibrahim

Son of celebrated actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and grandson of the legendary Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore, Ibrahim carries a legacy that blends cricket, cinema, and culture.

He was last seen in Sarzameen, co-starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, which premiered directly on OTT. The young actor is now filming his next project, Diler, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and directed by Kunal Deshmukh of Jannat fame — marking yet another promising step in his evolving journey.