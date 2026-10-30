Ibrahim Ali Khan Breaks Up With Palak Tiwari After Three Years Of Dating: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari reportedly end three-year relationship.

Ibrahim initiated breakup, neither publicly confirmed their romance.

Reported split amicable; both focus on individual careers.

Bollywood's rumoured celebrity couples often make headlines, and Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been no exception. After reportedly dating for more than three years, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son and Shweta Tiwari's daughter have allegedly decided to go their separate ways. According to a recent report, Ibrahim initiated the breakup, bringing an end to a relationship that neither had officially confirmed.

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Ibrahim Ali Khan And Palak Tiwari Reportedly End Their Relationship

According to Hindustan Times, sources have claimed that Ibrahim and Palak have split after being together for over three years. The news has come as a surprise, particularly as the two were spotted enjoying a tiger safari in Rajasthan's Ranthambore earlier this month.

Despite the reported separation, Ibrahim and Palak continue to follow each other on social media. The report also suggests that planned shoots featuring the two have either been cancelled or put on hold. Sources told the publication that the breakup was initiated by Ibrahim, although neither actor has publicly commented on the reports.

How Ibrahim And Palak's Dating Rumours Began

Dating speculation surrounding the two first gained attention in January 2022, when Palak was spotted leaving a restaurant with Ibrahim. She reportedly tried to hide her face as they exited, sparking widespread curiosity about their equation.

Over the years, their frequent public appearances and outings kept the rumours alive, even though neither confirmed being in a relationship.

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What Went Wrong Between The Two?

The reason behind their reported split remains unclear. Sources quoted by Hindustan Times said they were not aware of what led to the decision, but maintained that the separation was amicable.

“We don’t know...but the breakup is amicable, and the two aren’t planning to wash their dirty linen in public. They both will focus on their respective careers, for now.”

Neither Ibrahim nor Palak has issued an official statement on the reported breakup.