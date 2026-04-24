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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'I Was Very, Very Uncomfortable, But...': Kajol On Why She Ended Her No-Kissing Rule For The Trial

'I Was Very, Very Uncomfortable, But...': Kajol On Why She Ended Her No-Kissing Rule For The Trial

Kajol has explained why she broke her long-standing no-kissing policy for The Trial. The actor said the scene was essential to her character and the screenplay.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kajol broke her long-standing no-kissing rule for 'The Trial'.
  • The decision stemmed from character importance and script integration.
  • Kajol viewed breaking the boundary as a professional, script-driven choice.
  • Her role as Noyonika Sengupta required emotional and professional depth.

Kajol’s long-standing no-kissing rule on screen has always drawn attention, and her decision to break it in The Trial became a big talking point among fans. Now, she has finally explained why she agreed to the scene after keeping that boundary for nearly 30 years, and her answer is tied closely to the character she played. 

Kajol’s Reason For No Kiss Policy

Kajol said the choice was not casual at all. Speaking about the scene, to Lilly Singh's podcast, she said, “Honestly, it was the season that I was playing. It had so much to do with the character and who she was. It wasn't simply a kiss; it was about what she thought and what she wanted to happen and what didn't happen for her,” She added, “It was something that was an integral part of the entire screenplay, so I couldn't have cut that out without cutting an integral part of the entire character.” 

The actor made it clear that the scene stayed because it was important to the story. In simple terms, she felt removing it would have weakened the character and the emotional arc of the show. 

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 Professional Call

Kajol also stressed that the decision was a professional one, not a sudden change in her personal comfort zone. Reports based on her conversation with Lilly Singh say she paused before answering and admitted the idea made her uneasy, but she still chose to go ahead because it served the script. 

She explained that as an actor, she has always tried to make clear choices, even when they are not easy. She noted that when she began her career, she was young and instinctive, and sometimes made decisions without overthinking them. 

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About The Trial

In The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, Kajol plays Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife who returns to her legal career after her husband’s scandal. The role gave her space to show both personal conflict and professional strength. 

The series’ second season was released last year and is currently streaming on JioHotstar. Kajol’s comments have also revived interest in how actors balance personal comfort with the needs of a script. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kajol break her long-standing no-kissing rule for 'The Trial'?

Kajol explained that the kissing scene was integral to her character, Noyonika Sengupta, and the overall screenplay. It was not a casual decision but tied to the character's emotions and motivations within the story.

Was the decision to do a kissing scene a personal change for Kajol?

No, Kajol emphasized it was a professional decision serving the script, not a shift in her personal comfort zone. She admitted feeling uneasy but prioritized the story's needs.

What is 'The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' about?

In the series, Kajol plays Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife who resumes her legal career after her husband's scandal. The role allows her to portray both personal conflict and professional resilience.

Where can I watch Kajol's series 'The Trial'?

The second season of 'The Trial', starring Kajol, was released last year and is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kajol Lilly Singh Kissing Scene OTT Debut Bollywood ENtertainment News The Trial JioHotstar No-kissing Policy Noyonika Sengupta
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