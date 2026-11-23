Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali, whose voice became widely recognised in India through Shah Rukh Khan's Mitwa from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, has opened up about his battle with blood cancer. The singer revealed that he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that affects plasma cells, and underwent chemotherapy as part of his treatment. Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, he recalled how the diagnosis affected him and his family, forcing him to stay away from performances for nearly a year. He also shared an update on his recovery and upcoming live concerts.

Shafqat Amanat Ali Reveals Multiple Myeloma Diagnosis

At a press conference held in Karachi on November 17, Shafqat Amanat Ali announced a series of upcoming live performances and spoke about the health crisis that had kept him away from the stage. The singer revealed that he had initially kept his diagnosis private from some of his friends while his family focused on his treatment.

Recalling the difficult period, he said, “I’ve had a bad episode. It was something that shook me, my family, friends, and fans. We were hiding it from some of our friends, busy taking care of the problem I had. The problem I had was… it was multiple myeloma. It was very bad. I was struggling with it.”

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The singer explained that his condition was detected early, which helped him begin treatment without delay. After consulting several doctors, he eventually found the right medical support in Karachi.

Sharing an update on his health, Shafqat said, “I was on bed rest for one full year. I still have to go through stem cell therapy, and till i get that treatment done, I am on maintenance therapy, which is a very mild type of chemo that I still go through every week. But I am cured.”

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Shafqat Amanat Ali's Recovery And Upcoming Concerts

The singer also spoke about how difficult it was to remain away from performing for almost a year. After completing one phase of his treatment, he returned to the stage with a performance in Lahore. However, he admitted that getting back to live singing was physically challenging.

Shafqat is now preparing for his next concert at the Beach Luxury Hotel in Karachi on November 28. During the press conference, he also confirmed that he plans to perform in Islamabad and Lahore as part of his upcoming schedule.

Shafqat Amanat Ali's Musical Journey And Bollywood Songs

Born into the renowned Patiala Gharana, Shafqat Amanat Ali comes from a family with a long association with Hindustani classical music. He is the son of celebrated classical vocalist Ustad Amanat Ali Khan and the younger brother of singer Asad Amanat Ali Khan.

He first gained recognition as the lead vocalist of Pakistani rock band Fuzön before building a successful career as a solo singer. His popularity in India grew significantly in 2006 when he sang Mitwa for Karan Johar's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the song became a major hit.

He later lent his voice to several popular Bollywood tracks, including Yeh Honsla from Dor, Tere Naina from My Name Is Khan, and Dildaara from Ra.One. Shafqat has also performed on both Coke Studio Pakistan and Coke Studio India. In recognition of his contribution to music, he received Pakistan's Pride of Performance award in 2008.

Shafqat's return to live performances marks an important step after a difficult year of treatment. The singer continues to undergo maintenance therapy and is awaiting stem cell treatment as he resumes his musical commitments.