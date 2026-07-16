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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'I Was Sexually Harassed When I Was Young': Sohail Khan Opens Up About Childhood Trauma On Alliance

'I Was Sexually Harassed When I Was Young': Sohail Khan Opens Up About Childhood Trauma On Alliance

Sohail Khan made an emotional revelation on Alliance, sharing that he was sexually harassed as a child and stayed silent for years. The actor said the experience inspired him to encourage his children to always speak openly without fear or shame.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 06:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sohail Khan revealed childhood sexual harassment on Prime Video's Alliance.
  • Kept this trauma secret, confiding in his father later.
  • The experience now shapes how he raises his children openly.
  • Khan shared family emotions, reflecting on competition's lessons.

Actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan made an emotional revelation in the latest episode of Prime Video's Alliance, opening up about being sexually harassed during his childhood. Speaking candidly during a conversation with fellow contestants, Sohail said he remained silent about the incident for years before finally sharing it with his father as an adult. The actor explained how the experience changed the way he raises his own children, encouraging them to speak openly without fear or shame. The episode also saw Sohail become emotional while talking about his family and reflecting on the lessons he has learnt through the reality competition.

Sohail Khan Revelation

During a conversation with Arslan Goni, Ruhee Dosani, and Aly Goni, Sohail Khan spoke against ragging before sharing a deeply personal experience from his childhood. He said, "I was sexually harassed by somebody when I was young, and I kept that within me for years. When I grew up and became an adult, I confided in my father. I told him, 'Daddy, this happened to me.' He said, 'Son, you kept this inside you for so many years.' I said, 'I am so sorry, but I was so embarrassed to say it.' I was not at fault, but I felt ashamed. So I keep telling my children, no matter what happens, tell me everything."

Sohail said the incident continues to influence the conversations he has with his children, urging them never to hide anything out of fear or embarrassment.

Emotional Moment On Alliance

Later in the episode, Sohail became emotional while speaking about his family. During a conversation with host Kunal Kemmu, he admitted that participating in the Alliance had changed his perspective on reality television. Although he has previously hosted and judged reality shows, Sohail said he never truly understood the emotional and mental challenges contestants face until becoming one himself. He added that the experience had taught him lessons he had not learnt in his 55 years.

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Seema Sajdeh's Return

The episode follows the recent return of Sohail's former wife, Seema Sajdeh, who entered the Alliance as a wildcard contestant. Their reunion attracted attention online, with viewers appreciating the respectful relationship they continue to share. Since joining the competition, Seema has been seen supporting Sohail's game, offering advice and encouraging him to participate more actively. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance streams on Prime Video and combines physical tasks, strategy and social gameplay, with new episodes released daily.

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Sohail Khan's candid account struck an emotional chord with viewers, adding a deeply personal moment to the competition and highlighting the importance of speaking up about childhood trauma without fear or shame. 

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What emotional revelation did Sohail Khan make on Prime Video's Alliance?

Sohail Khan revealed he was sexually harassed during his childhood. He kept this incident silent for years before finally sharing it with his father as an adult.

How has Sohail Khan's childhood experience influenced his parenting style?

The experience changed how he raises his own children, encouraging them to speak openly without fear or shame. He tells them to share everything that happens to them.

What lessons did Sohail Khan learn from being a contestant on Alliance?

Sohail learned the emotional and mental challenges contestants face, lessons he hadn't learned in his 55 years. This changed his perspective on reality television.

Who hosts the reality competition show 'Alliance'?

The reality competition show 'Alliance,' where Sohail Khan made his revelation, is hosted by Kunal Kemmu.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 06:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sohail Khan Kunal Kemmu Alliance Seema Sajdeh Prime Video Alliance Sohail Khan Sexual Harassment Sohail Khan Childhood Trauma
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