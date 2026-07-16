Actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan made an emotional revelation in the latest episode of Prime Video's Alliance, opening up about being sexually harassed during his childhood. Speaking candidly during a conversation with fellow contestants, Sohail said he remained silent about the incident for years before finally sharing it with his father as an adult. The actor explained how the experience changed the way he raises his own children, encouraging them to speak openly without fear or shame. The episode also saw Sohail become emotional while talking about his family and reflecting on the lessons he has learnt through the reality competition.

Sohail Khan Revelation

During a conversation with Arslan Goni, Ruhee Dosani, and Aly Goni, Sohail Khan spoke against ragging before sharing a deeply personal experience from his childhood. He said, "I was sexually harassed by somebody when I was young, and I kept that within me for years. When I grew up and became an adult, I confided in my father. I told him, 'Daddy, this happened to me.' He said, 'Son, you kept this inside you for so many years.' I said, 'I am so sorry, but I was so embarrassed to say it.' I was not at fault, but I felt ashamed. So I keep telling my children, no matter what happens, tell me everything."

Sohail Khan opens up about his heartbreaking experience with s*xual h@rassment during his childhood.



He carried the burden of misplaced shame for years before finally confiding in his father.



It takes incredible courage to speak out and remind everyone that it is never the… pic.twitter.com/9E9WaIru0P — ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ (@ReignOfBateman) July 16, 2026

Sohail said the incident continues to influence the conversations he has with his children, urging them never to hide anything out of fear or embarrassment.

Emotional Moment On Alliance

Later in the episode, Sohail became emotional while speaking about his family. During a conversation with host Kunal Kemmu, he admitted that participating in the Alliance had changed his perspective on reality television. Although he has previously hosted and judged reality shows, Sohail said he never truly understood the emotional and mental challenges contestants face until becoming one himself. He added that the experience had taught him lessons he had not learnt in his 55 years.

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Seema Sajdeh's Return

The episode follows the recent return of Sohail's former wife, Seema Sajdeh, who entered the Alliance as a wildcard contestant. Their reunion attracted attention online, with viewers appreciating the respectful relationship they continue to share. Since joining the competition, Seema has been seen supporting Sohail's game, offering advice and encouraging him to participate more actively. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance streams on Prime Video and combines physical tasks, strategy and social gameplay, with new episodes released daily.

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Sohail Khan's candid account struck an emotional chord with viewers, adding a deeply personal moment to the competition and highlighting the importance of speaking up about childhood trauma without fear or shame.