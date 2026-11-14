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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘I Was Scared Of Losing Work’: Swara Bhasker Recalls Being Sexually Harassed By Director In 2011 On Set

‘I Was Scared Of Losing Work’: Swara Bhasker Recalls Being Sexually Harassed By Director In 2011 On Set

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has revealed a deeply disturbing incident of sexual harassment by a film director during a 2011 shoot. She admitted she did not recognise it as harassment back then.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 07:52 PM (IST)
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  • Executive producer offered support; she advises setting boundaries.

Shedding light on the darker realities of her early days in the film industry, acclaimed actress Swara Bhasker has recounted a deeply traumatic workplace experience from over a decade ago. While shooting for a project in Madhya Pradesh back in 2011, the young star found herself subjected to highly inappropriate behaviour by her director. Having just delivered her breakout performance in Tanu Weds Manu, a vulnerable Bhasker lacked a dedicated team for protection. Because the misconduct involved no physical contact, she shockingly failed to recognise it as sexual harassment.

'A Textbook Case Of Harassment'

During a recent interaction with The Free Press Journal, the outspoken star revealed that her lack of awareness back then stemmed entirely from the absence of physical touch, which led her to believe it did not qualify as harassment. It was only years later, during the global #MeToo movement, that reading about other women's traumatic experiences finally gave her clarity.

"I didn't even know, I didn't identify it as sexual harassment at the workplace while it was happening because the man had made no physical contact with me," Bhasker explained. "I was like, oh my God, this is harassment. It's like a textbook case of harassment."

Also Read: ‘Mere Life Ki Kahani Hai’: Vishal Dadlani’s Hilarious Reaction To Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Case’ Leaves Shruti In Splits | WATCH

Shedding light on why many women, including herself, hesitate to speak up immediately against powerful figures, the actress pointed to the genuine fear of professional sabotage. The film she was working on had a demanding 56-day schedule, and the inappropriate behaviour allegedly began within the very first few days of the shoot.

Not wanting her hard-earned career to suffer, she kept quiet to survive the environment. "I don't want to leave the project. I don't want to lose work. I mean, I also have my own ambitions, right? Which is fair. Like why shouldn't I?" she stated candidly.

Finding Support On Set

Desperate for help without abandoning the film, Bhasker eventually confided in the project's executive producer, warning him about the director's actions. Proving to be a vital pillar of support, the producer protected her throughout the extensive outdoor schedule. "He actually became my friend. He protected me. At that time and today he's my manager," she shared.

Also read: 'Money Isn't The Problem': Sharad Kapoor Slams Poverty Rumours After Viral Video; Appeals For Good Roles

Reflecting on how industry dynamics and overall awareness have evolved since 2011, Bhasker strongly urged younger female actors to establish firm boundaries early on. "Speak to people, seek help, seek support and call things out immediately because now we can actually do it," she concluded.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What advice does Swara Bhasker offer to younger female actors today?

She urges them to establish firm boundaries early on, speak to people, seek help, and immediately call out inappropriate behavior, as industry awareness has evolved.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 07:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Swara Bhasker Workplace Harassment #MeToo Movement MeToo Movement
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