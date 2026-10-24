Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Johar felt hurt by Varun, Janhvi's communication gap.

Janhvi joked about weight gain, Varun called it dramatic.

Varun seeks career, marriage advice from guest Arjun Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are set to bring candid confessions and unexpected moments to the third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. The newly released promo features the actors discussing their equation with host Karan Johar, who admits he was hurt when the two stopped communicating with him. Janhvi responds with a humorous remark about gaining weight during that period, while Varun describes the situation as dramatic. The preview also features a surprise appearance by Arjun Kapoor, whom Varun names when asked about seeking marriage and career advice. The episode promises personal revelations and playful exchanges.

Karan Johar Says He Was Hurt By Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan

In the promo, Varun tells Karan that the filmmaker had stopped speaking to him and Janhvi. Karan then admits, "I was hurt by both of you." Janhvi responds, "I gained weight when we stopped talking." The exchange gives viewers a glimpse into the equation shared by the trio. Varun describes the situation as dramatic and compares his experience to Amitabh Bachchan's character in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

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Varun Dhawan Picks Arjun Kapoor For Career And Marriage Advice

The promo also features a surprise appearance by Arjun Kapoor. Varun says he would turn to Arjun for advice on both marriage and his career, adding another light-hearted moment to the episode.

Janhvi, meanwhile, makes a cheeky observation about Ravi Kishan's Instagram account, saying it is "giving all the time." The upcoming episode marks the first time Janhvi and Varun have appeared together on Koffee With Karan. The actors have previously worked together in Bawaal and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and both have appeared on the talk show individually.

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Koffee With Karan Season 9: Previous Episodes

The ninth season of Koffee With Karan premiered on October 14, with Salman Khan appearing in the opening episode and Karisma Kapoor making a surprise appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The second episode featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Their appearance drew criticism and trolling on social media. With Janhvi and Varun taking the couch next, viewers can expect candid conversations about relationships, friendships, and professional choices, alongside the show's familiar mix of humour and personal revelations.