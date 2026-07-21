'I Was Asked To Meet Alone In A Hotel Room': Taarak Mehta Actor Simple Kaul Reveals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kaul advised actors to trust instincts, never compromise principles.

Television actor Simple Kaul, best known for playing Gulabo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has opened up about her early years in the entertainment industry, revealing how she navigated uncomfortable situations by refusing to compromise on her personal boundaries.

Simple Kaul Opens Up About Staying Firm During Her Early Career

In an interview with The Times of India, Kaul said she never personally experienced the casting couch because she was always clear about when, where and how she met people from the industry. She explained that she remained outspoken and confident from the very beginning of her career, making it clear that she would not tolerate inappropriate behaviour.

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Recalling one incident, the actor said a filmmaker invited her to meet him at a hotel late in the evening. She told him she would arrive with friends, but when he insisted that she come to his room alone while her friends waited downstairs, she immediately refused.

"I told him that if he wanted to meet me, we could meet in the hotel lobby," she said, adding that she had certain principles she was never willing to compromise on, regardless of the opportunity.

'Trust Your Talent, Not Shortcuts'

Reflecting on the experience, Kaul said she was never prepared to sacrifice her comfort or values for the sake of a role. Even if she had agreed to the meeting, she added, she would only have done so in the presence of her team.

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Offering advice to aspiring actors, Kaul urged newcomers to leave any situation that makes them uncomfortable and to trust their instincts.

She encouraged young performers to focus on developing their craft, attend auditions consistently and build professional relationships rather than feeling pressured to compromise their principles for success.

Simple Kaul made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kkusum in 2002 before gaining widespread recognition through shows such as Shararat and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where her portrayal of Gulabo remains one of her most memorable roles.