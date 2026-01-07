'I’ve Never Seen Him This Gentle': Lin Laishram On Randeep Hooda As They Await Their First Baby

Actor couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are preparing to welcome a new chapter in their lives after announcing their first pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary in December 2025. As Lin embraces motherhood through prenatal yoga, meditation, and mindful living, she says life has taken a calm yet transformative turn — especially when it comes to seeing a new side of her husband.

A New Phase Brings a New Randeep Hooda

As the due date approaches, Lin reveals that Randeep has surprised her with his emotional evolution. Having known the actor for over a decade, she admits this version of him feels entirely new.

"I’ve known him for 15 years, and I’ve never seen this softer, more nurturing side of him. There’s a tenderness and calm in him now," Lin says in an interview with Hindustan Times.

She shares that this shift has made the pregnancy journey even more special, with Randeep being emotionally present and deeply involved in every step.

Pampered, Protected and Listening to Her Body

Currently taking life at a slower pace, Lin says she is learning to tune in to her body while soaking in the love and care from family. Having doctors in the family has also added to her comfort.

She laughs as she admits her cravings have changed during pregnancy. “‘I have developed a sweet tooth!’” she says, adding, "I’ve developed a sweet tooth! I never enjoyed sweets as much as I do now, and I like to say it comes from Randeep because he has a major sweet tooth himself."

Lin adds that having her father-in-law and sister-in-law as doctors has been reassuring, as she receives constant medical guidance at home.

Randeep Hooda Steps Into Fatherhood With Intent

According to Lin, Randeep is leaving no stone unturned as he prepares for fatherhood.

“I’ve seen a very gentle and nurturing side of him. He’s much more attentive, from doctor’s visits to researching baby essentials, he’s involved in everything.”

She further shares, "He reads a lot about pregnancy, emotional health, and parenting, and keeps sharing things he learns to make sure I feel supported and cared for."

Lin also confirms that both she and Randeep plan to take maternal and paternal leave once the baby arrives.

Preparing the Home for the New Arrival

The couple has already begun baby-proofing their home, making subtle but thoughtful changes to create a peaceful space.

“At home, we’ve made small but meaningful changes — creating a calmer environment, decluttering spaces, and planning ahead for when the baby arrives. It feels like we’re entering a new phase as a team. Seeing him so grounded, patient, and emotionally present has deepened our bond in a beautiful way,” she says.

Recalling the moment Randeep found out about the pregnancy, Lin concludes with emotion, saying, “It was beautiful — I saw so many emotions in that moment. He was happy, nervous, excited, and deeply moved all at once.”