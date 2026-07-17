'I Thought I Had Cancer And Was Going To Die': Jasmine Sandlas Opens Up About Her First Period

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasmine Sandlas recalled frightening first period experience at school.

She felt confused due to no prior maternal information.

Adult Sandlas advocates for educating girls about menstruation.

Jasmine Sandlas, known for her powerful voice and outspoken personality, has shared a deeply personal memory from her teenage years. In a recent conversation on Hauterrfly’s podcast, the singer spoke about experiencing her first period and revealed that she had never received any prior information about menstruation from her mother.

Jasmine Sandlas Opens Up About First Period Experience

Jasmine said she first learned about periods at school. Recalling the moment, she shared that she was in the seventh grade and living in New Jersey when she got her first period. Since no one had explained the process to her beforehand, she was left frightened and confused.

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“I was sitting on the last bench with my friends, having fun, when I got my first period. I wasn’t properly informed about it, so initially I thought something was seriously wrong. I felt like I had cancer and that I was going to die,” Jasmine recalled.

She also spoke about the fear and anxiety she felt at the time, especially about telling her mother. For her, the biggest challenge was not knowing that menstruation was a completely normal biological process.

Jasmine Says Awareness Can Make A Child’s First Period Less Frightening

Reflecting on the experience as an adult, Jasmine said that a lack of awareness can make a young girl’s first period feel overwhelming and frightening. She emphasised that children should be educated about menstruation so they understand that it is a natural and healthy part of growing up.

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“The worst thing is when a girl does not even know that it is normal. It is actually a beautiful part of life. Now, as a mature woman, I understand how scary the first experience can feel. The first time, it can feel like you have made a huge mistake,” she said.

Many fans connected with Jasmine’s honesty and agreed that conversations around periods should begin at home. Several people shared that they, too, had experienced fear and confusion when they first got their periods because they were not prepared.

On the personal front, Jasmine has also been in the spotlight recently after introducing her fiancé, Shekhar Chaudhary, during her Delhi concert. The singer surprised fans by publicly expressing her love for him on stage and sharing a special moment with him.