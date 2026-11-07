ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'I Take Full Responsibility': Dhanush Apologises To Fans Denied Entry At 'OM' Event

'I Take Full Responsibility': Dhanush Apologises To Fans Denied Entry At 'OM' Event

Dhanush takes responsibility and apologises after several fans with entry passes were turned away from the audio launch of 'OM' in Chennai.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhanush apologized to fans denied entry at audio launch.
  • Thousands with valid passes couldn't access crowded Chennai event.
  • Actor took responsibility, assured no recurrence of issue.
  • Film's audio launch saw cast and crew attend.

Actor, director and producer Dhanush has apologised to fans who were unable to enter the audio launch of his upcoming film OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood in Chennai, despite having valid entry passes. Taking responsibility for the organisers' lapse, the actor expressed regret over the incident and assured fans that such a situation wouldn't be repeated.

The audio launch, held on Friday at Sairam Engineering College, drew thousands of fans eager to see the film's cast and hear its music. However, as the crowd grew, several pass holders were reportedly turned away from the venue.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Opens Up About Possibility Of His Biopic At 'Maatrubhumi' Trailer Launch, Says 'Log Doob Jaenge'

Dhanush Takes Responsibility, Apologises To Fans

After learning about the situation, Dhanush addressed the disappointed fans through a post on X. He said he was deeply upset that people who had secured passes could not attend the event.

In his message in Tamil, the actor wrote, "It pains me deeply that thousands of fans who had tickets in hand were unable to get in and had to turn back."

Dhanush also made it clear that he didn't want to assign blame for the incident. Taking responsibility for what happened, he added, "I take full responsibility and express my regret. It’s my responsibility to make sure this doesn’t happen again."

ALSO READ: Two Men Aged 22 Arrested Over Shooting At Kapil Sharma’s Café In Canada

'OM' Audio Launch Draws Thousands Of Fans

Despite the entry-related disappointment faced by some attendees, the event brought together several members of the film's cast and crew. Dhanush, Mammootty, Sreeleela, director Rajkumar Periasamy, producer Shraddha Agarwal of RTake Studios and music composer Sai Abhyankkar were among those present.

The grand celebration reflected the excitement surrounding the film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Dhanush apologize to his fans?

Dhanush apologized because many fans with valid entry passes were unable to enter the audio launch of his film

What event caused Dhanush to issue an apology?

The apology was issued after the audio launch event for his upcoming film,

What was Dhanush's reaction to fans being turned away from the event?

Dhanush expressed deep upset and regret over the incident, taking full responsibility for the organizers' lapse. He assured fans that such a situation would not be repeated in the future.

When is Dhanush's film 'OM: Chapter 1' scheduled to be released?

The film is set to release on November 20.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Nov 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dhanush Mammootty Om Sreeleela OM Chapter 1: Udhiram OM Chapter 1 Udhiram
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Salman Khan Opens Up About Possibility Of His Biopic At 'Maatrubhumi' Trailer Launch, Says 'Log Doob Jaenge'
Salman Khan Opens Up About Possibility Of His Biopic At 'Maatrubhumi' Trailer Launch, Says 'Log Doob Jaenge'
Celebrities
Bigg Boss 20: Did Kaashvi Hiranandani Hint At A Breakup With ScoutOP? 'Last Act' Remark Sparks Buzz
Bigg Boss 20: Did Kaashvi Hiranandani Hint At A Breakup With ScoutOP? 'Last Act' Remark Sparks Buzz
Celebrities
Nora Fatehi Records Statement In Sukesh Chandrasekhar Extortion Case, Recalls First Meeting With Leena Maria Paul
Nora Fatehi Records Statement In Sukesh Chandrasekhar Extortion Case, Recalls First Meeting With Leena Maria Paul
Celebrities
Delhi High Court Rules In Favour Of Sourav Ganguly, Orders 'Doosra' Makers To Deposit Rs 2 Crore
Delhi High Court Rules In Favour Of Sourav Ganguly, Orders 'Doosra' Makers To Deposit Rs 2 Crore
Advertisement

Videos

Election Fallout: Iran War Takes Centre Stage After Trump’s Midterm Setback
PCS Controversy: BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann Government Over Punjab PCS Results
Nagaur Blast: Massive Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Two
Delhi Tragedy: Building Collapses During Fourth-Floor Slab Construction
Delhi Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Building Crumbles in Chawri Bazaar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget