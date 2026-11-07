'I Take Full Responsibility': Dhanush Apologises To Fans Denied Entry At 'OM' Event

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhanush apologized to fans denied entry at audio launch.

Thousands with valid passes couldn't access crowded Chennai event.

Actor took responsibility, assured no recurrence of issue.

Film's audio launch saw cast and crew attend.

Actor, director and producer Dhanush has apologised to fans who were unable to enter the audio launch of his upcoming film OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood in Chennai, despite having valid entry passes. Taking responsibility for the organisers' lapse, the actor expressed regret over the incident and assured fans that such a situation wouldn't be repeated.

The audio launch, held on Friday at Sairam Engineering College, drew thousands of fans eager to see the film's cast and hear its music. However, as the crowd grew, several pass holders were reportedly turned away from the venue.

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Dhanush Takes Responsibility, Apologises To Fans

After learning about the situation, Dhanush addressed the disappointed fans through a post on X. He said he was deeply upset that people who had secured passes could not attend the event.

In his message in Tamil, the actor wrote, "It pains me deeply that thousands of fans who had tickets in hand were unable to get in and had to turn back."

Dhanush also made it clear that he didn't want to assign blame for the incident. Taking responsibility for what happened, he added, "I take full responsibility and express my regret. It’s my responsibility to make sure this doesn’t happen again."

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'OM' Audio Launch Draws Thousands Of Fans

Despite the entry-related disappointment faced by some attendees, the event brought together several members of the film's cast and crew. Dhanush, Mammootty, Sreeleela, director Rajkumar Periasamy, producer Shraddha Agarwal of RTake Studios and music composer Sai Abhyankkar were among those present.

The grand celebration reflected the excitement surrounding the film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026.

(With inputs from IANS)