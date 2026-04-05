'I Saw My Picture on Porn Site': Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Disturbing School Days Experience

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about a deeply unsettling experience from her teenage years, revealing how she once discovered morphed images of herself circulating on inappropriate websites. Her candid remarks have sparked conversations around online safety, consent and the growing misuse of digital technology.

Shocking Incident From Teenage Years

In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Janhvi shared that she encountered manipulated images of herself at a very young age. Recalling the incident, she said, “I don’t know if it was a deepfake, but it was something like that. I saw a picture of me on a porn site.” She further explained how the discovery happened during her school days. “We had IT class in school and boys used to go on those sites for fun. My pictures were on there. And this was in school. So that was a weird experience.”

Janhvi Kapoor drops chilling deepfake story on Raj Shamani’s podcast.



Saw my pictures on a p*rn site… but it wasn’t even me.pic.twitter.com/wJnJRsfGHU — Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) April 5, 2026

The experience left a lasting impact on her, highlighting the vulnerability of public figures in the digital age.

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Struggles with Digital Manipulation and Public Perception

Reflecting on how such incidents continue to affect her, Janhvi admitted, “I am not at peace with it.” She also pointed out that many manipulated images are circulated online as if they are real, which can distort public perception.

The actress explained that such content can even impact her professional life. She shared that these images sometimes create misconceptions, making it difficult for her to set boundaries regarding her work and on-screen choices. Janhvi also acknowledged the emotional toll of dealing with such situations, especially when the lines between real and fake content become blurred due to advancing technology.

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Speaking Up On Consent And Objectification

Beyond her personal experience, Janhvi addressed the broader issue of non-consensual content and objectification. She expressed concern about how women, particularly those in the public eye, are often subjected to invasive scrutiny.

She stated, “I told them — it’s invasive, it’s not consensual. Even if we step out dressed a certain way, we’re not expecting someone to zoom into a body part.” Despite her discomfort, she admitted that speaking up is not always easy. “It upsets me, of course. But I feel like I don’t have that much of a voice to complain,” she said.

A Wider Conversation On Online Safety

Janhvi’s revelations have once again brought attention to the darker side of social media and digital manipulation. Her experience reflects a larger issue faced by many celebrities and individuals, where technology is misused to create misleading or harmful content.

By sharing her story, she has added her voice to the ongoing conversation about respecting boundaries, ensuring consent, and creating safer digital spaces.