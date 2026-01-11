Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu recently opened up about deeply unsettling memories from her childhood, recalling moments of harassment by male strangers that left a lasting impact on her. Speaking on the latest episode of The Male Feminist, the actor shared one particularly disturbing incident in which a stranger struck her on the chest in public. Her account was raw, painful, and reflective of a reality many women silently carry.

What Parvathy said

During the conversation, Parvathy spoke honestly about how early these experiences began. "We are born, and then we are assaulted," she said, describing how casually such incidents occurred in everyday spaces. Recalling specific moments, she spoke about being pinched while entering an auto-rickshaw and an incident at a railway station when she was momentarily separated from her mother.

"She had left me with my father and was walking ahead. Someone just hit me on the chest and walked away," Parvathy recounted. "It wasn’t even like inappropriate touching. It was a slap, thap! I was a child, and I still remember how much it hurt."

'Our Bodies Have Been Impacted By These Experiences'

Parvathy went on to reflect on how these repeated encounters shaped her sense of safety and self-awareness at a very young age. She shared how her mother felt compelled to teach her survival tactics instead of innocence.

"My mom used to tell me how to walk on the streets. Don’t window shop. Watch men’s hands," she said. "Imagine a mother having to teach her child this."

She also spoke about witnessing public indecent exposure multiple times as a child, often without understanding what was happening. "I would turn around and see a man with his mundu lifted, exposing himself. At that age, I didn’t even comprehend it. Only years later do you look back and realise how deeply our bodies and minds have been impacted by these experiences."

While Parvathy continues to use her voice to speak about uncomfortable truths, she is also gearing up for her next professional project. The actor will soon be seen in The Storm, Hrithik Roshan’s first production under HRX Films, set to stream on Prime Video. Created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the high-stakes thriller drama is set against the backdrop of Mumbai.