Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Roy revealed Hrithik's dedication filming Kaabil's action climax.

Hrithik insisted Roy hit him hard for scene authenticity.

He also intervened, ensuring Rohit's safety during a fall.

Their bond dates back to Hrithik's teenage years.

Behind-the-scenes stories from film sets often reveal the immense dedication actors put into perfecting their craft, especially when it comes to high-octane action sequences. Recently, actor Rohit Roy took a trip down memory lane and shared a fascinating anecdote about working alongside Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. The two actors collaborated in Sanjay Gupta's 2017 hit revenge-thriller Kaabil, and Rohit opened up about the intense 11-minute climax fight scene, shedding light on Hrithik's commitment to making the action look absolutely authentic on screen.

A Bond Dating Back To Teenage Years

In a recent interview with Lehren, the 58-year-old actor spoke fondly about his long-standing friendship and professional relationship with Hrithik Roshan. Rohit revealed that their bond goes way back to before their stardom, sharing that he has known Hrithik since the superstar was just 17 years old. Highlighting their close camaraderie, Rohit added that Hrithik affectionately calls him 'Koko'.

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'Why Aren't You Hitting Me With Full Force?'

While shooting the gritty, 11-minute-long climax scene for Kaabil, Rohit admitted that he was holding back his punches. Noticing this hesitation, Hrithik confronted him. Recalling the incident, Rohit shared, "Hrithik came up to me and started saying, 'Rohit, why aren't you hitting me with full force?' To this, a cautious Rohit humorously replied, "Brother, you are a superstar and also the producer of this film. If something happens to you, my cheque will get stuck."

Hrithik, however, remained thoroughly professional and dedicated to the shot. According to Rohit, the superstar told him, "If you don't hit me hard, my counterattack won't be forceful either. Hit me." Following Hrithik's strict instructions to not hold back, Rohit said, "Then, for 11 minutes straight, I pummeled him."

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Hrithik Roshan's Caring Gesture On Set

Besides praising Hrithik's dedication to the craft, Rohit also highlighted the actor’s protective nature towards his co-stars. Rohit recounted another instance from the same set where he was required to faint and fall to the ground. As they were getting ready to roll the camera, Hrithik stepped in and asked, "Rohit, where is your crash mat?" It was then discovered that no safety mat had been placed for Rohit. Since there were only 15 minutes left to wrap up the day's shoot, the action master had already packed up the safety gear.