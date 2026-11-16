Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Russell Brand sentenced for rape; maintains innocence publicly.

Wife expressed pain, trust; relayed Brand's innocence message.

Judge called Brand

Brand criticized trial's media coverage as a sporting event.

Russell Brand and his wife, Laura Gallacher, have spoken publicly after the comedian was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison following his conviction for rape and sexual assault in a London court.

In a YouTube video, Gallacher addressed her husband's conviction before introducing a pre-recorded episode of their series, ‘Sunday Service with the Brands’. The episode also featured a message from Brand.

Gallacher said that she continues to trust God despite the difficult situation. She also spoke about how difficult it would be to be without her husband, who she described as her companion.

She said, “We trust God, and we trust His plan, and we trust everything He’s doing right now. Even though it’s painful, and obviously, will take some getting used to for me to even sit here and not have my companion and my person with me.”

She added that Brand was doing okay and spending his time praying.

Reading a message from her husband, Gallacher said, “Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening.”

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Russell Brand Comments On Media Coverage Of His Trial

In the same pre-recorded episode, which was filmed during the trial, Brand also spoke about the media coverage of the case. He compared the way news outlets were reporting the trial to the coverage of a football match.

He said that although he did not regularly follow the reports, someone had shown him some of the coverage. Brand added that people appeared to be treating the case like a sporting event.

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What Happened In Russell Brand's Case?

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of rape and sexual assault.

During the hearing at London's Southwark Crown Court, Judge Joel Bennathan described Brand as a “sexual predator”. The judge also said that Brand's fame had protected him until 2023, when Channel 4 and The Times of London published allegations about his conduct.

The judge criticised Brand's behaviour towards women, describing it as showing “staggering arrogance”. He also criticised people around the comedian for allowing his behaviour to continue.

Brand, however, maintained that he was innocent during the trial. Speaking to the jury, he said, “Consent is fundamental, essential, necessary, and in many ways more important than the se* itself.”

(With inputs from IANS)