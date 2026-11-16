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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'I'm Not Guilty': Russell Brand Breaks Silence After 10-Year Prison Sentence In Sexual Assault Case

'I'm Not Guilty': Russell Brand Breaks Silence After 10-Year Prison Sentence In Sexual Assault Case

Russell Brand's wife Laura Gallacher breaks her silence after his 10-year, six-month prison sentence following his conviction for rape and sexual assault.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Russell Brand sentenced for rape; maintains innocence publicly.
  • Wife expressed pain, trust; relayed Brand's innocence message.
  • Judge called Brand
  • Brand criticized trial's media coverage as a sporting event.

Russell Brand and his wife, Laura Gallacher, have spoken publicly after the comedian was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison following his conviction for rape and sexual assault in a London court.

In a YouTube video, Gallacher addressed her husband's conviction before introducing a pre-recorded episode of their series, ‘Sunday Service with the Brands’. The episode also featured a message from Brand.

Gallacher said that she continues to trust God despite the difficult situation. She also spoke about how difficult it would be to be without her husband, who she described as her companion.

She said, “We trust God, and we trust His plan, and we trust everything He’s doing right now. Even though it’s painful, and obviously, will take some getting used to for me to even sit here and not have my companion and my person with me.”

She added that Brand was doing okay and spending his time praying.

Reading a message from her husband, Gallacher said, “Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening.”

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Russell Brand Comments On Media Coverage Of His Trial

In the same pre-recorded episode, which was filmed during the trial, Brand also spoke about the media coverage of the case. He compared the way news outlets were reporting the trial to the coverage of a football match.

He said that although he did not regularly follow the reports, someone had shown him some of the coverage. Brand added that people appeared to be treating the case like a sporting event.

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What Happened In Russell Brand's Case?

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of rape and sexual assault.

During the hearing at London's Southwark Crown Court, Judge Joel Bennathan described Brand as a “sexual predator”. The judge also said that Brand's fame had protected him until 2023, when Channel 4 and The Times of London published allegations about his conduct.

The judge criticised Brand's behaviour towards women, describing it as showing “staggering arrogance”. He also criticised people around the comedian for allowing his behaviour to continue.

Brand, however, maintained that he was innocent during the trial. Speaking to the jury, he said, “Consent is fundamental, essential, necessary, and in many ways more important than the se* itself.”

(With inputs from IANS)

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Russell Brand convicted of?

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison. He was convicted of rape and sexual assault in a London court.

How has Russell Brand's wife reacted to his conviction?

Laura Gallacher expressed trust in God and found it difficult to be without her husband. She also shared that Brand is doing okay and spends his time praying.

What is Russell Brand's stance on the verdict?

Russell Brand maintains his innocence, stating he is not guilty of the offenses he was jailed for. He believes

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Russell Brand Laura Gallacher Russell Brand Conviction
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