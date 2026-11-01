Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samreen Kaur addressed criticism regarding her relationship with Arshdeep.

She highlighted double standards, denying dating him for fame.

Arshdeep Singh publicly supported her, urging people to respect privacy.

Their public affection and appearances often attracted online scrutiny.

Punjabi actor-model Samreen Kaur has addressed the criticism surrounding her relationship with Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh, calling out the double standards she faces on social media. In an Instagram Story, Samreen pushed back against claims that she is dating the Indian pacer for fame, saying she has built an independent life and does not need to justify her choices. Arshdeep also publicly supported her, sharing her post and urging people to stop commenting on their personal lives. The couple, who made their relationship official in July 2026, have faced online scrutiny over their public appearances and displays of affection.

Samreen Kaur Calls Out Trolls Over Arshdeep Singh Relationship

Samreen took to Instagram Stories to speak about the criticism directed at her relationship. She said women are judged on whether they keep their partners out of the public eye or openly express their affection. According to her, people often interpret privacy as a lack of commitment and public displays of love as an attempt to gain attention.

"The more I see the world, the more I realise how hypocritical people on social media can be. If you hide your man, you're apparently not proud of him enough. If you love him loudly, you're doing it for fame. If you have standards, you're selfish. And if you genuinely love someone for who they are and how they treat you, apparently you're going to leave him anyway," she wrote.

Samreen also rejected claims that she was with Arshdeep for his money or public profile. She said she had been working since the age of 17, supporting herself financially and professionally, and had travelled to more than 20 countries. "I've been working since I was 17, taking care of myself financially and professionally, travelling to over 20 countries, and building a happy life with or without a relationship," she said.

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She expressed disappointment over the criticism women direct at one another and said she was tired of dealing with assumptions about her personal life. "I'm especially tired of seeing women tear other women down. The unnecessary opinions, assumptions, and negativity are exhausting," she wrote.

Samreen added that she would block people who continued to post negative comments. Reaffirming that she was content with her relationship, she wrote, "I'm happy, I'm in love, and I'm living my life. That's all that matters. Please let us be."

Arshdeep Singh Supports Samreen Kaur

Arshdeep shared Samreen's Instagram Story and expressed his support for her. The cricketer praised her strength and made it clear that he stood by her amid the online criticism. "I'm proud of you, baby. You are so strong," he wrote. He also addressed people who continued to question the couple's decisions and public displays of affection, asking them to focus on their own lives instead.

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"To all the people too concerned with what we should and what we shouldn't do, please take a break. Live and let live. Make this world and internet a better place. Spread love and let love find you. Be warm and kind. It will come back to you in ways you never expected".

Arshdeep went on to describe Samreen as “pure, understanding and full of love.” He also thanked those who had supported the couple, writing, “To love and to be loved is the best feeling a human can experience... To all our well-wishers, thank you for the kindness and love.”

Why Are Samreen Kaur And Arshdeep Singh Being Trolled?

The couple faced criticism during the 2026 Indian Premier League season, when Arshdeep was spotted carrying Samreen's bag at an airport. Some social media users mocked the cricketer with comments about him providing a "porter service", while others dragged his performances for Punjab Kings into the discussion.

Samreen, meanwhile, faced accusations that she was dating the cricketer to gain fame. The couple's public appearances and displays of affection also attracted comments online. Samreen and Arshdeep made their relationship official on Instagram in July 2026. Since then, they have appeared together at several events, including the Asian Games. They are also reported to have matching tattoos featuring each other's initials.

Samreen's response highlights her frustration with public scrutiny of her relationship, while Arshdeep's message signals his support for her. Both have asked social media users to respect their personal lives and allow them to make their own choices.