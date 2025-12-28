Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'I’m Giving Up Cinema For You': Vijay Gets Emotional At Jana Nayagan Audio Launch In Malaysia

Actor-politician Vijay announces his decision to step away from cinema at the Jana Nayagan audio launch in Malaysia, calling it a tribute to fans who built him a ‘kottai’.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At the much-awaited audio launch event of his movie 'Jana Nayagan' in Malaysia, actor-politician Vijay has said he decided to "give up cinema" to "stand up" for his fans who offered him everything, including a 'kottai' (fort).

In Tamil Nadu, the word 'Kottai' (meaning fort) symbolises someone's bastion as well as Fort St George, a British-built fortress, that houses the state’s legislative Assembly, Secretariat and Chief Minister’s office since independence.

"When I entered the cinema, I thought I was building a small sand house here. But you all have built me a palace. Fans helped me build a fort… That’s why I’ve decided to stand for them. For the fans who gave up everything for me, I’m giving up cinema itself," the actor said.

The audio launch was organised at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on December 27, drawing nearly 1 lakh fans and entering the Malaysian Book of Records for the largest audience at such an event. Malaysia is home world's largest Tamil diaspora after Sri Lanka.

Thanking Malaysian fans particularly, Vijay said, “If you want to succeed in life, you may not need friends, but you need a strong enemy. Only when there's a strong enemy, you become stronger. So, in 2026, history will repeat. Let us be ready to welcome it for the people. Thank you, Malaysia." Billed as 'Thalapathy Thiruvizha', the five-to-six-hour extravaganza marked Vijay's cinematic farewell before his political innings.

The event featured live performances and emotional speeches amid tightened security and a strict no-politics directive from Malaysian police. Singers like Tippu, Anuradha Sriram, and Saindhavi electrified the stage, building on hits like singles "Thalapathy Kacheri" and "Oru Pere Varalaaru," which had already won fan acclaim.

Industry veterans got emotional while talking about their interactions with the mega star.

Veteran actor Nasser delivered a tearful speech, thanking Vijay for aiding his son's recovery and supporting Nadigar Sangam construction. He invoked Vijay's “Pokkiri” dialogue, stating that the star lives true to his dialogue, “Oru Thadava Mudivu Pannita”, (once I made up my mind…). But he urged Vijay to make an exception this time and reconsider retirement, as he is "critic-proof" and irreplaceable for fans and the industry.

Actor Pooja Hegde, Vijay's co-star in the film, recalled how professional and humble he is and expressed her sadness over his final film. Their first film together, “Beast”, gave her a forever hit in the song “Arabic Kuthu”, she added, thanking the fans.

Music director Anirudh Ravichander, a staple choice for Vijay’s films, delivered a 45-minute tribute with medleys of the hits of actor. Legends of Tamil cinema, directors Atlee, Nelson and Lokesh Kanagaraj, shared their experiences with the actor.

The apolitical gathering, permitted strictly as entertainment, highlighted Vijay's global pull three years after his last Malaysia visit.

'Jana Nayagan', starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Menon, Priyamani, and Naren, releases worldwide on January 9, 2026, for Pongal, clashing with Prabhas' "The Raja Saab" and Red Giant Movies' "Parasakthi" starring Sivakarthikeyan.

The audio launch event will be telecast on Zee Tamil on January 4, 2026.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
