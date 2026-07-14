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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘I’m Asexual Now’: Akanksha Chamola After Revealing She And Gaurav Khanna Are Headed For Divorce

‘I’m Asexual Now’: Akanksha Chamola After Revealing She And Gaurav Khanna Are Headed For Divorce

'Lock Upp 2' contestant Akanksha Chamola says she now identifies as asexual amid her divorce from Gaurav Khanna. Earlier, the actress had revealed that she identified as bisexual before marriage.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
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  • She and Gaurav Khanna proceeding with amicable, mutual divorce.

Akanksha Chamola, who is currently seen on Lock Upp 2, has made another candid revelation about her personal life. After previously sharing that she and husband, television actor Gaurav Khanna, are heading for divorce, Akanksha has now said that she currently identifies as asexual. Earlier, she had described herself as bisexual before marriage.

Akanksha Chamola Says She Is Asexual Now

In the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha was seen discussing relationships with fellow contestant Varun Yadav. When asked whether she would consider marrying again, she replied that she has no such plans.

"I don't intend to marry again. I've developed a fear of relationships," she said.

During the conversation, Varun also asked about her sexuality. Responding to the question, Akanksha explained that she believes sexuality can evolve over time and through different stages of life.

"At the moment, I'm going through a divorce, so I don't want to be physically involved with anyone - neither a woman nor a man. I'm in a different phase of my life, and that's what I consider asexuality," she said.

Akanksha had earlier revealed that she identified as bisexual before marriage. Speaking about it, she said she has always admired and felt attracted to women, adding that she found a sense of comfort and emotional safety around them.

She also challenged the common perception that women cannot be genuine friends because of rivalry or jealousy, saying that her own experiences had been very different.

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Why She Chose Divorce And Never Wanted Children

Akanksha had previously spoken openly about her marriage and her decision not to become a mother. She said many people marry with the hope of starting a family, but motherhood was never something she desired.

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She clarified that Gaurav Khanna was not at fault. According to Akanksha, it was during his stint on Bigg Boss that she realised how strongly he wanted children, something she felt she could not give him.

"I never wanted to become a mother, and I didn't want to keep him in a situation where our expectations for the future were so different," she had said.

The actress also revealed that she and Gaurav have been living separately for the past year and are now proceeding with a mutual divorce. She emphasised that the decision was taken amicably and with the consent of both parties.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Akanksha Chamola plan to marry again?

No, Akanksha Chamola has stated she does not intend to marry again. She developed a fear of relationships and feels she is in a different phase of her life.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaurav Khanna Akanksha Chamola Lock Upp 2
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