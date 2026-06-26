Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SRK visited Mangalore, sharing childhood memories and performing.

Fan declared love, SRK responded wittily, moment went viral.

Event celebrated his 34 years journey in Bollywood.

SRK's upcoming film

Shah Rukh Khan gave fans a night to remember during his visit to Mangalore, blending humour, nostalgia and pure star power in equal measure. The superstar had the audience cheering with energetic dance performances, heartfelt moments and his trademark wit. One unexpected fan interaction quickly became the highlight of the evening after a woman openly declared her love for him, sparking laughter across the venue. As clips from the event flooded social media, fans celebrated not just Shah Rukh’s effortless charm but also his remarkable 34-year journey in Bollywood. The evening felt personal, emotional and thoroughly entertaining from start to finish for everyone present.

Shah Rukh Khan In Mangalore

Shah Rukh Khan visited Mangalore, Karnataka, for a special event hosted by a real estate group. The visit felt especially meaningful for the superstar, as Mangalore holds a personal connection to his early childhood. Though born in New Delhi, Shah Rukh spent the first five years of his life in Mangalore with his grandfather, Ifthikar Ahmed. Returning to the city clearly struck an emotional chord. Greeting the crowd with a warm “namaskara” in Kannada, Shah Rukh thanked fans for the overwhelming love and support he received from the moment he arrived.

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Viral Fan Moment

The most talked-about moment of the evening came during Shah Rukh’s interaction with the audience. A female fan openly told him that she loved him more than her husband. Without missing a beat, Shah Rukh flashed his trademark smile and responded with perfect comic timing, saying she should have shared that privately. The quick reply sent the audience into laughter and instantly became one of the biggest viral moments from the event. He later handled the moment with warmth, thanking the fan for her affection and extending love to her family as well.

A female fan to SRK ‘love you Shahrukh more than my husband’ and the reply she got by SRK ♥️ pic.twitter.com/dJ8i34oUQG — Aman 🇵🇱 (@DonajCR7) June 25, 2026

SRK’s Performances

Shah Rukh turned the event into a celebration of his incredible career. He performed some of his most iconic songs, including Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Chammak Challo, sending fans into a frenzy. The loudest cheers came when he revisited memorable moments from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Videos from the event quickly spread across social media, with fans praising his unmatched stage presence, charisma and timeless appeal. Many called the evening a perfect reminder of why Shah Rukh continues to command such unmatched admiration across generations.

King Shah Rukh Khan performing in Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam at Rohan Corporation event in Mangalore 😍 @iamsrk#ShahRukhKhan #SRK #DDLJ #Mangalore #TeamShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/QoxZpdSnBP — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) June 25, 2026

Fans Celebrate SRK’s 34 Years In Bollywood

The Mangalore event became even more special as it coincided with 34 years of Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood. Fans marked the milestone by celebrating his journey from Deewana to becoming one of Indian cinema’s biggest superstars. Social media was filled with messages praising his legacy, influence and enduring stardom. For many, the event felt like a tribute to decades of unforgettable performances and memories.

Shah Rukh’s Next Project

On the work front, Shah Rukh is busy filming his highly anticipated action thriller, King. The film is particularly special as it will mark the theatrical debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan, after her acting debut in The Archies. The project has already generated major buzz among fans. Directed by Siddharth Anand and co-written by Sujoy Ghosh, King features a strong ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is currently scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release.

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From sharp humour to crowd-winning performances, Shah Rukh Khan once again proved why he remains one of the most loved stars in Indian cinema. His Mangalore visit was more than just an event; it was a celebration of the superstar and his enduring connection with fans.