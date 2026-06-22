Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Seema Kapoor detailed marriage's end due to Om Puri's infidelity.

Pregnant, she left Mumbai; tragically lost child, then divorced.

Om Puri later sought forgiveness for past actions before death.

Veteran actor Om Puri may have been revered for his exceptional performances, but his personal life often remained under intense public scrutiny. Years after his passing, his first wife, writer and filmmaker Seema Kapoor, has revisited one of the most painful periods of her life, sharing how her marriage to the acclaimed actor unravelled amid heartbreak, betrayal and personal loss.

In a recent conversation with Hindi Rush, Seema Kapoor, the sister of actor Annu Kapoor, spoke candidly about the emotional upheaval she endured while married to Om Puri. She revealed that she was expecting their child when she discovered that the actor had become involved with another woman.

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Recalling those difficult days, Seema said that tensions had already begun to surface in their marriage when another woman entered Om Puri's life. At the time, she was pregnant and decided to leave Mumbai and return to Rajasthan to stay with her mother.

Annu Kapoor Wanted To Fight For His Sister

Seema also revealed that her brother, Annu Kapoor, was deeply affected by her suffering and wanted to take legal action against Om Puri. However, she chose not to pursue that path.

According to Seema, her family strongly believed she should fight back, with Annu being particularly determined because he could not bear to see his sister in distress. Yet, despite the pain, Seema held on to the hope that her marriage could still be saved. She feared that a legal battle would permanently shut the door on any future reconciliation.

‘I Lost My Child’: Seema Opens Up About Her Miscarriage

Speaking about the most devastating chapter of that period, Seema shared that she eventually lost her unborn child. She described the baby as incredibly precious, especially because she believed Om Puri was unlikely to return and she had no intention of remarrying.

To cope with the grief, Seema turned to writing. She revealed that she had penned a heartfelt letter to her unborn child, asking why the baby had never come into her life and wondering whether she had fallen short in some way. She even wrote a response on behalf of the child, finding comfort in expressing her emotions through words rather than sharing her sorrow with others.

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Om Puri went on to marry Nandita in 1993. Reflecting on how events unfolded, Seema said that leaving to stay with her mother ultimately widened the distance between them. In her view, physical separation allowed someone else to become a more significant presence in Om Puri's life. Soon afterwards, she suffered the loss of her child and received divorce papers.

Seema admitted that the succession of painful events left her emotionally overwhelmed, making it extremely difficult to cope.

Om Puri Sought Forgiveness Before His Death

Om Puri passed away in January 2017. Seema revealed that, in his final years, the actor reached out to apologise for the pain he had caused.

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She recalled receiving an emotional phone call from Om Puri before he underwent surgery in London. During the conversation, he told her that he was uncertain about the outcome of the operation and wanted to seek her forgiveness for his past actions.