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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'I Lost My Child': Seema Kapoor Was Shattered By Om Puri's Affair, Says Going Back To Her Mother Proved Fatal

'I Lost My Child': Seema Kapoor Was Shattered By Om Puri's Affair, Says Going Back To Her Mother Proved Fatal

Seema Kapoor revealed that she suffered a miscarriage amid Om Puri's alleged affair. She also shared that the late actor apologised to her before his death.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 09:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Seema Kapoor detailed marriage's end due to Om Puri's infidelity.
  • Pregnant, she left Mumbai; tragically lost child, then divorced.
  • Om Puri later sought forgiveness for past actions before death.

Veteran actor Om Puri may have been revered for his exceptional performances, but his personal life often remained under intense public scrutiny. Years after his passing, his first wife, writer and filmmaker Seema Kapoor, has revisited one of the most painful periods of her life, sharing how her marriage to the acclaimed actor unravelled amid heartbreak, betrayal and personal loss.

In a recent conversation with Hindi Rush, Seema Kapoor, the sister of actor Annu Kapoor, spoke candidly about the emotional upheaval she endured while married to Om Puri. She revealed that she was expecting their child when she discovered that the actor had become involved with another woman.

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Recalling those difficult days, Seema said that tensions had already begun to surface in their marriage when another woman entered Om Puri's life. At the time, she was pregnant and decided to leave Mumbai and return to Rajasthan to stay with her mother.

Annu Kapoor Wanted To Fight For His Sister

Seema also revealed that her brother, Annu Kapoor, was deeply affected by her suffering and wanted to take legal action against Om Puri. However, she chose not to pursue that path.

According to Seema, her family strongly believed she should fight back, with Annu being particularly determined because he could not bear to see his sister in distress. Yet, despite the pain, Seema held on to the hope that her marriage could still be saved. She feared that a legal battle would permanently shut the door on any future reconciliation.

‘I Lost My Child’: Seema Opens Up About Her Miscarriage

Speaking about the most devastating chapter of that period, Seema shared that she eventually lost her unborn child. She described the baby as incredibly precious, especially because she believed Om Puri was unlikely to return and she had no intention of remarrying.

To cope with the grief, Seema turned to writing. She revealed that she had penned a heartfelt letter to her unborn child, asking why the baby had never come into her life and wondering whether she had fallen short in some way. She even wrote a response on behalf of the child, finding comfort in expressing her emotions through words rather than sharing her sorrow with others.

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Om Puri went on to marry Nandita in 1993. Reflecting on how events unfolded, Seema said that leaving to stay with her mother ultimately widened the distance between them. In her view, physical separation allowed someone else to become a more significant presence in Om Puri's life. Soon afterwards, she suffered the loss of her child and received divorce papers.

Seema admitted that the succession of painful events left her emotionally overwhelmed, making it extremely difficult to cope.

Om Puri Sought Forgiveness Before His Death

Om Puri passed away in January 2017. Seema revealed that, in his final years, the actor reached out to apologise for the pain he had caused.

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She recalled receiving an emotional phone call from Om Puri before he underwent surgery in London. During the conversation, he told her that he was uncertain about the outcome of the operation and wanted to seek her forgiveness for his past actions.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the end of Seema Kapoor's marriage to Om Puri?

Seema Kapoor's marriage to Om Puri ended after she discovered he was involved with another woman while she was pregnant. This betrayal, coupled with her subsequent miscarriage, led to their separation and divorce.

What significant personal loss did Seema Kapoor experience during her separation from Om Puri?

During her separation from Om Puri, Seema Kapoor tragically lost her unborn child. She described this as the most devastating chapter of that period, adding to her emotional distress.

How did Seema Kapoor cope with the grief of losing her child?

To cope with her grief, Seema turned to writing. She penned a heartfelt letter to her unborn child and even wrote a response on its behalf, finding comfort in expressing her emotions through words.

Did Om Puri ever try to reconcile or seek forgiveness from Seema Kapoor?

Yes, Om Puri reached out to Seema Kapoor to seek her forgiveness in his final years. He called her before undergoing surgery in London, apologising for the pain he had caused her.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 09:33 PM (IST)
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Om Puri Seema Kapoor
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