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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'I’ll Touch Her Feet If She Felt Bad': Annu Kapoor on Tamannaah Bhatia's ‘Milky Body’ Row

'I’ll Touch Her Feet If She Felt Bad': Annu Kapoor on Tamannaah Bhatia's ‘Milky Body’ Row

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor defended his 2025 "milky body" praise for Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Aaj Ki Raat' dance, blaming Hindi words for the uproar: He offered to "touch her feet" if offended.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Annu Kapoor defended his 2025
  • He attributed the uproar to Hindi phrasing, not English equivalent.
  • Kapoor stated appreciation for physique, not desire or lust.
  • He offered to apologize and touch Bhatia's feet if offended.

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor is back in the spotlight, defending his bold 2025 comment calling Tamannaah Bhatia a "milky body" beauty. What started as praise for her sizzling dance in Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 exploded into a massive online row. Now, in a fresh interview, the 69-year-old star stands firm, ready to apologise if needed, but blames the uproar on Hindi words over English ones. Is it harmless admiration or crossing the line?

Annu Kapoor's Remarks On Tamannah Bhatia

Annu Kapoor first sparked outrage last year during a podcast with The Lallantop. Gushing over Tamannaah's performance in the hit song Aaj Ki Raat, he said, “Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai [Oh my god, what milky body she has].”  He even joked about her earlier claim that kids fall asleep watching the video, adding a cheeky twist that didn't land well. Netizens slammed the remark as lewd and vulgar, with many calling it inappropriate for a senior actor. Social media erupted, branding it "ashleel" [obscene]. 

Fast forward to April 2026, Annu Kapoor addressed the backlash hgead-on in a recent interview. He clarified that the comment was pure appreciation for Tamannaah's talent, with no bad intent. "If I had said ‘milky body’ in English, there wouldn’t have been an issue. But saying it in Hindi became a problem,” he explained, pointing to language as the real trigger. The actor stressed he spoke "without any desire," comparing it to admiring beauty without wanting to own it. 

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Annu Kapoor Apologised To Tamannaah Over Milky Body Row

Showing respect, Annu offered a heartfelt apology while speaking to Siddharth Kannan. He said, It started with,"“Last year I had shows in America. I told our creative team that the contestants are good, so suggest a googly-type song. Then they played this song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’. I said the composition is very good. They said the song is very popular but contestants won’t be able to score in it, so it can be a googly song because the ‘mukhda’ doesn’t fully land. I asked them to show me the video. I watched it and said she is dancing very well. That’s all that happened.”

He further added,“Even if I have noticed someone’s body, I appreciate the physique, but I do not desire her. I do not have lust for that person. These are different things. I can appreciate your Rolls Royce, but it’s not necessary that I desire it or feel greedy for it.”

Annu also said he has no issue acknowledging his words and apologising if needed. “If she asks me whether I said it, I will say yes, I did. If you felt bad, I will touch your feet. If a 71-year-old man touches her feet, what will she say? Nothing, because I am not doing it with any wrong intention.”

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Tamannaah Bhatia has stayed silent on this latest defense. Earlier this year, when labeled a "milky beauty" for her role in Odela 2, she hit back strongly: "You are saying milky beauty, but why, when you looked at a milky beauty, did you think she can't be a Shiva Shakti? Glamour in a woman is to be celebrated." 

The row highlights ongoing debates on compliments, intent, and language in Bollywood. Annu's candid style has fans divided, some see it as harmless, others as outdated. As of now, no response from Tamannaah's side. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Annu Kapoor say about Tamannaah Bhatia?

Annu Kapoor praised Tamannaah's dancing in the song 'Aaj Ki Raat', remarking

Why did Annu Kapoor's comment cause controversy?

Netizens found his

How did Annu Kapoor defend his comment?

He clarified that the comment was pure appreciation for Tamannaah's talent with no bad intent, suggesting that using Hindi words caused the uproar rather than English.

Has Annu Kapoor apologized for his remarks?

Yes, Annu Kapoor has offered a heartfelt apology, stating he would touch Tamannaah's feet if she felt bad, emphasizing his lack of wrong intention.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Annu Kapoor Tamannaah Bhatia Stree 2 Aaj Ki Raat
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