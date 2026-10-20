Mika Singh has come out in support of Daler Mehndi after the singer’s viral performance at a Navratri event in Uttarakhand. During the event, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal reprimanded Mehndi on stage, alleging that he was drunk, struggling to sing and misleading the audience by relying on an audio mixer and pre-recorded tracks despite charging a hefty fee.

Mika, in Daler’s defence, challenged anyone claiming to have seen the singer drinking alcohol, saying he would quit singing if the allegations were proven. He also pointed out that the singer had recently undergone major surgery and may not have been in the best of health during the performance.

‘I’ll Quit Singing If Anyone Has Seen Daler Mehndi Drunk’

In his video statement, Mika said that despite Daler Mehndi being a superstar for nearly 30 years, he had never seen him holding a glass of alcohol or serving alcohol freely at his birthday parties.

“I saw the news. You people have spread this ‘Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing, he is unable to sing’. First of all, I would like to ask you all - he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties? No, you have not. If you haven’t even seen him drinking, how can you claim that he was struggling to stand?” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

Mika added that artists often honour their professional commitments even when they are unwell, regardless of the size of the event or the fee involved.

“Artists often agree to do a show when someone asks us. Even if we have a fever of 104 degrees, it doesn’t matter. If I’m sick and have a show the day after tomorrow, but I’ve already committed to it, I’ll honour that commitment regardless of whether the budget is big or small. Daler must have done the same,” he added.

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The singer also cited Daler Mehndi’s recent surgery as a possible reason for his condition on stage, suggesting that he may not have been able to give his best performance.

“Daler recently underwent major surgery. There was a very influential minister there who came on stage and reprimanded him, saying, ‘You are unable to sing, so don’t sing. We have paid you.’ Fine, let’s accept that he was right. But don’t say that Daler was singing after drinking alcohol. I challenge anyone to come forward and say, ‘We have seen Daler drinking alcohol.’ If even one person can say that, I will quit singing,” Mika said.

While sharing the video, Mika Singh described the treatment meted out to Daler Mehndi on stage as “disappointing” and questioned whether anyone would dare to treat an international act like Coldplay in the same manner.

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“The way Daler Mehndi was treated on stage was disappointing. A respected minister came on stage and accused him of drinking alcohol. But before making such claims publicly, shouldn’t we verify the facts and give the artist a chance to present his side?” Mika wrote, adding, “Would anyone dare to behave like that with an international band like Coldplay?”

Defending Daler, Mika further said, “I know my brother Daler Mehndi, and he does not drink alcohol. He has been unwell for the past two years and is still recovering, yet he continues to perform with his band. These days, many performers use backing tracks, but nobody questions them in the same way. Daler Mehndi is one of India’s biggest superstars, and perhaps that is why he becomes an easy target.”

What Happened At Navratri Event?

Daler Mehndi’s performance at a Navratri event in Uttarakhand became controversial after Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted him and reprimanded him on stage, questioning his ability to sing.

The minister alleged that the singer was under the influence of alcohol and was barely able to perform. He also accused Mehndi of misleading the audience by relying on an audio mixer and pre-recorded tracks instead of singing live.

“Bol toh jaa nahi raha, gaana kya gaoge?” the minister said, questioning how Mehndi could sing when he was struggling to speak.

A video from the Kunjapuri Mela in Narendranagar, Tehri Garhwal, is drawing attention, showing Cabinet Minister and local MLA Subodh Uniyal objecting on stage during a performance by Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi. In the video, Uniyal can be heard telling him, “Bol toh jaa nahi raha, gaana kya gaoge?” — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) October 19, 2026

“You are drunk and fooling the public. You have a massive name and reputation; you ought to conduct yourself with dignity. After being paid such hefty amounts to come here, you are merely churning out sound via an audio mixer,” Uniyal remarked in a video that has since gone viral.