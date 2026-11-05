Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Keerthy's mother discovered her college romance through a diary.

Family initially opposed the interfaith relationship, requiring much convincing.

Couple dated 15 years, from 2010, marrying in December 2024.

Relationship was largely private, announced on social media in 2024.

Actor Keerthy Suresh has spoken about the challenges she faced while convincing her family to accept her relationship with businessman Antony Thattil, whom she married in December 2024. In an interview with Curly Tales, the actor recalled how her mother, veteran actor Menaka, discovered the romance after reading her diary during her college years. Keerthy also discussed the difficulties at home because she and Antony belong to different faiths. The couple began dating in January 2010, after meeting the previous month, and kept their relationship largely private for years before making it public in 2024 through a social media post.

Keerthy Suresh Recalls Mother Reading Her Diary

During her conversation with Curly Tales, Keerthy spoke about how Menaka learnt about her relationship with Antony. The actor said they began dating shortly after she completed Class 12. Her mother came across details of their romance while reading her diary when Keerthy was in college.

She said, "I started dating my husband way back. To be exact, I started dating him right after I completed my 12th grade. When I was in college, my mother read my diary. It had everything (about our relationship). She was like, ‘I’m your mother; I can read your diary.’ The worst part is, I stopped writing a diary altogether after that. I used to love writing, but I don’t even know where the diary is now. I really wish I could get it back. But I have a feeling that my mom burned it."

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Keerthy also spoke about the time it took for her family to accept the relationship, given that Antony is Christian. She said, "We met in December 2009, and we started dating in January 2010. In 2024, we got married. Since he’s a Christian, there obviously were problems at home that I had to face. It took a while for me to convince [my family]. He had seen me before I became an actor. That’s the best part. We kind of grew up together.”

Keerthy Suresh And Antony Thattil's 15-Year Relationship

Keerthy and Antony first met through mutual friends in December 2009 and began dating in January 2010. The actor was 17 and studying in Class 12 at the time, while Antony, who is seven years older, was working in Qatar. The two were in a long-distance relationship for six years.

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They kept their romance away from public attention for several years, with only a few people in the film industry aware of their relationship. In November 2024, Keerthy confirmed it on Instagram by sharing a picture of the two celebrating Diwali.

She captioned the post, "15 years and counting. It has always been… AntoNY x KEerthy (Iykyk)." The couple married on December 12, 2024, in Goa. Their wedding included traditional Tamil Hindu and Malayali Christian ceremonies and was attended by family members and close friends.

Keerthy Suresh's Recent Work

Keerthy was most recently seen in the Netflix series Akka, which also features Radhika Apte, Tanvi Azmi, Monika Pawar, Anshumaan Pushkar, Poornima Indrajith and Vishak Nair. Directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, the crime thriller received mixed reviews from critics.