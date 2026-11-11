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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘I Hate Girls’: ‘Intoxicated’ Karan Kundrra Tells Women Recording Him In Dubai; Arjun Bijlani Does A Dance Step | VIDEO

‘I Hate Girls’: ‘Intoxicated’ Karan Kundrra Tells Women Recording Him In Dubai; Arjun Bijlani Does A Dance Step | VIDEO

An old Dubai video featuring Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani has resurfaced online, sparking criticism and debate, while Tejasswi Prakash's reaction and the clip's original context emerge.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani's old Dubai video resurfaced.
  • Clip showed actors behaving unusually, Tejasswi Prakash reacted.
  • Social media users criticised their behaviour in the footage.
  • Others noted the video was old, shared light-heartedly.

Television actors Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani have found themselves at the centre of social media discussions after an old video of the duo resurfaced online. The clip, reportedly filmed in Dubai after the actors attended an event, appears to show them behaving unusually while sitting inside a car. Karan's girlfriend, actress Tejasswi Prakash, also features in the recording and can be heard reacting to their antics. While some social media users have criticised the actors over the footage, others have pointed out that the video was originally shared months ago in a light-hearted context.

Karan Kundrra And Arjun Bijlani's Viral Dubai Video

In the resurfaced clip, Karan appears to notice someone recording them and asks the person behind the camera, "Don't record yaar." He then adds, "We are boys, we are having fun."  The person filming appears to be Tejasswi Prakash, who reacts after seeing the two actors inside the car, saying, "Hey Bhagwaan, kya kar rahe hain ye log."

The video is not recent. It was originally shared by Tadka Bollywood in September and was reportedly filmed in Dubai after Karan and Arjun attended an event.

Reddit And X Users React To Karan Kundrra's Video

The clip gained fresh attention after a Reddit user shared it with the caption, "Oh goodness. What is even this! I always knew Karan Kundra is not a gentleman." However, another Reddit user offered context about the footage, writing, "I have seen the original clip; she posted this story a while back when they were coming back from an event in Dubai. It was posted in fun. He was tipsy and rambling."

The video also prompted reactions on X. One user described the actors as "heavily intoxicated and babbling nonsense on the streets of Dubai." Another commented, "Shows their class," while a third called their alleged behaviour "Absolutely disgusting."

The reactions have been divided, with some users criticising the actors and others suggesting that the clip should be viewed in the context in which it was originally shared.

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Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash's Earlier Viral Party Video

This is not the first time videos involving Karan and Tejasswi have attracted attention online. In August 2022, footage from producer Vanessa Walia's birthday celebration went viral on social media.

ALSO READ | British Comedian David Walliams Named In UK Media Investigation Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct Claims

One of the clips featured Tejasswi alongside Karan and prompted speculation among social media users about whether the actress was intoxicated. Several users commented on her appearance and behaviour at the party. However, these were online assumptions and did not establish that she was under the influence of alcohol.

The resurfaced Dubai video has once again brought Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani into online discussions. While the footage has attracted criticism, its original context and timing have also prompted users to question the reactions surrounding it.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent social media discussion involving Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani about?

An old video of Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani in Dubai has resurfaced, sparking social media discussions. The clip shows them behaving unusually in a car, with Karan's girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash also present.

What is depicted in the viral video of Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani?

The video shows Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani in a car, behaving unusually. Karan asks not to be recorded, stating,

What is the original context of the viral video of the actors?

The video is not recent, having been originally shared in September by Tadka Bollywood. It was filmed in Dubai after an event and was reportedly posted in a light-hearted context.

How have social media users reacted to the resurfaced video?

Reactions are divided: some users criticize the actors for alleged intoxication and

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arjun Bijlani Karan Kundrra TEJASSWI PRAKASH Karan Kundrra Viral Video Arjun Bijlani Viral Video Karan Kundrra Dubai Video Karan Arjun Viral Clip Karan Kundrra Social Media Reactions
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