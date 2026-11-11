Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani's old Dubai video resurfaced.

Clip showed actors behaving unusually, Tejasswi Prakash reacted.

Social media users criticised their behaviour in the footage.

Others noted the video was old, shared light-heartedly.

Television actors Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani have found themselves at the centre of social media discussions after an old video of the duo resurfaced online. The clip, reportedly filmed in Dubai after the actors attended an event, appears to show them behaving unusually while sitting inside a car. Karan's girlfriend, actress Tejasswi Prakash, also features in the recording and can be heard reacting to their antics. While some social media users have criticised the actors over the footage, others have pointed out that the video was originally shared months ago in a light-hearted context.

Karan Kundrra And Arjun Bijlani's Viral Dubai Video

In the resurfaced clip, Karan appears to notice someone recording them and asks the person behind the camera, "Don't record yaar." He then adds, "We are boys, we are having fun." The person filming appears to be Tejasswi Prakash, who reacts after seeing the two actors inside the car, saying, "Hey Bhagwaan, kya kar rahe hain ye log."

ये है टेलिवीजन एक्टर्स कारण और अर्जुन बिजलानी, दुबई की सड़कों पर ये दोनों भारी नसे की हालत में एंड संड बक रहे हैं। देखिए इनकी जुबान कितनी गन्दी है, और किस तरह से यह एक लड़की के साथ अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग कर रहे हैं l। https://t.co/R6fw6u6Ssa — Shivansh🔱 (@cuteshivi77) November 10, 2026

The video is not recent. It was originally shared by Tadka Bollywood in September and was reportedly filmed in Dubai after Karan and Arjun attended an event.

ये है टेलिवीजन एक्टर्स कारण और अर्जुन बिजलानी, दुबई की सड़कों पर ये दोनों भारी नसे की हालत में एंड संड बक रहे हैं। देखिए इनकी जुबान कितनी गन्दी है, और किस तरह से यह एक लड़की के साथ अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग कर रहे हैं l। https://t.co/R6fw6u6Ssa — Shivansh🔱 (@cuteshivi77) November 10, 2026

Reddit And X Users React To Karan Kundrra's Video

The clip gained fresh attention after a Reddit user shared it with the caption, "Oh goodness. What is even this! I always knew Karan Kundra is not a gentleman." However, another Reddit user offered context about the footage, writing, "I have seen the original clip; she posted this story a while back when they were coming back from an event in Dubai. It was posted in fun. He was tipsy and rambling."

ये है टेलिवीजन एक्टर्स कारण और अर्जुन बिजलानी, दुबई की सड़कों पर ये दोनों भारी नसे की हालत में एंड संड बक रहे हैं। देखिए इनकी जुबान कितनी गन्दी है, और किस तरह से यह एक लड़की के साथ अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग कर रहे हैं l। https://t.co/R6fw6u6Ssa — Shivansh🔱 (@cuteshivi77) November 10, 2026

The video also prompted reactions on X. One user described the actors as "heavily intoxicated and babbling nonsense on the streets of Dubai." Another commented, "Shows their class," while a third called their alleged behaviour "Absolutely disgusting."

The reactions have been divided, with some users criticising the actors and others suggesting that the clip should be viewed in the context in which it was originally shared.

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Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash's Earlier Viral Party Video

This is not the first time videos involving Karan and Tejasswi have attracted attention online. In August 2022, footage from producer Vanessa Walia's birthday celebration went viral on social media.

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One of the clips featured Tejasswi alongside Karan and prompted speculation among social media users about whether the actress was intoxicated. Several users commented on her appearance and behaviour at the party. However, these were online assumptions and did not establish that she was under the influence of alcohol.

The resurfaced Dubai video has once again brought Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani into online discussions. While the footage has attracted criticism, its original context and timing have also prompted users to question the reactions surrounding it.