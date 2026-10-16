'I Hate America, Elon Musk': Ajaz Khan Backs PM Modi's Decision On Starlink

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Ajaz Khan called Imran American due to US citizenship.

Imran, an OCI cardholder, faces deportation for protest.

Imran challenges the order, raising OCI political participation scrutiny.

Ajaz also linked Starlink to CIA and national security.

Actor Ajaz Khan has reacted to the controversy involving Imran Khan, who has reportedly been directed to leave India after taking part in a political protest in Mumbai. In an interview, Ajaz said Imran’s reported American citizenship means he considers him a foreign national and argued that the situation would have been different had the actor held an Indian passport. Ajaz also brought Elon Musk’s Starlink into the discussion, linking the satellite internet service to concerns over India’s national security. His comments come as Imran prepares to challenge the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) notice in the Bombay High Court.

‘I Will Consider Him American’

Speaking about Imran’s participation in the Mumbai protest, Ajaz said the actor’s reported US citizenship was significant. He suggested that Imran would not have faced the same issue if he were an Indian citizen.

Ajaz said, “Imran Khan has taken American citizenship, so now I will consider him an American... Regarding the protest, if he held an Indian passport and participated, there would be no problem. But now I have come to know that he holds American citizenship, which is wrong. I hate America, and I hate Elon Musk.”

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According to reports, Imran holds an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card rather than Indian citizenship. OCI status allows eligible foreign nationals certain rights related to residence and travel in India but does not make them Indian citizens.

Ajaz Khan Raises Starlink Security Concerns

Ajaz also expanded his comments to Elon Musk’s Starlink and India’s approach towards satellite internet services. While discussing the issue, he made several claims about Starshield and American intelligence agencies. These were presented as his views and have not been independently established in the material provided.

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Ajaz said, “Anyway, I hate America, and I hate Elon Musk. Look, let me tell you about Starlink in detail. Starshield, which is a subsidiary company, works for the American CIA and supports all American intelligence/espionage agencies. Together, they blackmail major businessmen, police officers, and politicians around the world. So, what will Starlink do after coming to India? Look, PM Narendra Modi is not an enemy, and even for Rahul Gandhi, let me tell you, PM Narendra Modi did the right thing here. It is a matter of India's national security...”

What Is The Imran Khan Controversy?

Imran reportedly participated in demonstrations at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Following the protests, the FRRO reportedly directed him to leave India by October 28, citing alleged violations of provisions under the Foreigners Act.

The matter has also drawn political attention. On October 13, BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya reportedly approached the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and immigration authorities, seeking a Look Out Circular against Imran.

The Delhi Belly actor is reportedly planning to challenge the FRRO order before the Bombay High Court. The case could also bring greater scrutiny to the legal position of OCI cardholders participating in political demonstrations in India.