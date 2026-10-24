Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ratna Pathak Shah, Jerry Pinto discussed youth, nostalgia at LitFest.

They debated youth's tendency to romanticize unexperienced pasts.

Shah felt sorry for youth facing modern life pressures.

Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah and acclaimed writer Jerry Pinto discussed nostalgia, changing attitudes and the challenges facing young people at Godrej Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2026 on Friday, October 23. During their conversation, Pinto introduced his new book, Yuri and the City, and read excerpts from it alongside passages from The Education of Yuri. The discussion soon turned to how younger generations view the past, with Shah questioning their tendency to romanticise times they have never experienced. She also reflected on the pressures of modern life and social media, saying she felt sorry for young people today.

Jerry Pinto On The Idea Of Nostalgia

During the conversation, Pinto reflected on how nostalgia can present the past as more pleasant than it really was. "Nostalgia is a way of painting the past in pastel shades of perfectly acceptable beauty. That wasn't the way it was ever," he said. Shah agreed that younger people often look back fondly at periods they never experienced themselves, particularly their parents' lives. She cited films such as Chashme Buddoor as examples of how the past can appear simpler and more appealing in retrospect.

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"That is something that I find young people now are plugging into nostalgia in a completely different way. They are nostalgic about what they have not experienced. They are nostalgic about their parents' lives. Because that was so safe. You see films of that time, you see Chashme Buddoor, and everyone says, 'How sweet! What a lovely life it was!'. Men and women don't interact like that. Not even then," Shah said.

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Ratna Pathak Shah Says She Feels Sorry For Young People

Shah also questioned how this borrowed nostalgia could influence younger generations and their understanding of the world. "I feel very, very sorry for all the young people out there; look at the way the minds are working," she said. The actress suggested that idealising earlier times could give young people an inaccurate picture of the past, especially when films and popular culture shape their perceptions.

Ratna Pathak Shah On Social Media And Modern Life

The conversation also touched on the difficulties young people face today. Shah described the complications in their lives as 'killer' and pointed to social media as one aspect she would find difficult to navigate herself.

The exchange between Shah and Pinto was among the conversations at the opening day of Godrej Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest 2026, which began on October 23. Their discussion brought questions about nostalgia, generational differences, and modern pressures to the forefront.