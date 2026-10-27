'I Can't Stay On Old Glory Like 'Rockstar’': AR Rahman Responds To ‘Ramayana’ Song Backlash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahman addresses music criticism, prioritizing his creative process.

He focuses on artistic evolution, honoring Ramayana's significance.

Rahman collaborates with Hans Zimmer on two-part Ramayana.

AR Rahman has addressed the criticism surrounding the music of Ramayana, saying he remains focused on his creative process rather than online reactions. The composer also spoke about the responsibility of working on the epic and his collaboration with Hans Zimmer.

AR Rahman Reacts To Criticism Over ‘Ramayana’ Songs

The music of Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana has sparked debate on social media, with some listeners questioning the musical style of its released tracks. After the response to ‘Ravana Tandav’, the recently released song ‘Mangal Rang’ has also drawn criticism from sections of the audience.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rahman explained that the extensive work behind composing and refining music leaves him with little inclination to follow every online reaction. “We do so much work, filtration, ideation, and iteration that there's no energy left to look at feedback!” he said.

The composer added that his son sometimes informs him about changing public reactions, including instances when people who had criticised a song later reconsidered their views. Rahman said he prefers to remain satisfied that he has approached his work sincerely and hopes listeners eventually appreciate it.

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‘I Can’t Keep Depending On Rockstar Or Slumdog Millionaire’

Rahman also reflected on the expectations that come with a career spanning three decades. According to the composer, artists cannot keep recreating their earlier successes and must continue exploring new creative directions.

He referred to his acclaimed work on projects such as Rockstar and Slumdog Millionaire, explaining that past achievements cannot become the only benchmark for his future music. Rahman compared artistic growth to a flowing river, emphasising the importance of moving forward rather than remaining confined to a familiar style.

"I can't stay on old glory like 'Rockstar' or 'Slumdog Millionaire', you can't stagnate yourself, you have to be like a flowing river," he said.

Working on Ramayana carries particular significance for him because the story is deeply familiar to Indian audiences. The film’s songs are being created in five languages, giving the project a wide cultural and linguistic reach.

The composer described being part of the epic’s musical journey as an honour, while acknowledging the responsibility attached to bringing such a well-known story to the screen.

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Why ‘Mangal Rang’ Has Sparked A Debate

The release of ‘Mangal Rang’, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, has prompted fresh discussion about the soundtrack’s musical influences. Some social media users have questioned what they perceive as qawwali-inspired elements in the composition, arguing that the style does not match their expectations of a film based on the Ramayana. Others have defended the creative choices, reflecting the divided response to the music online.

The debate follows the earlier reactions to ‘Ravana Tandav’. Rahman’s latest comments offer insight into his approach to criticism, although he has not specifically addressed every objection raised about ‘Mangal Rang’.

Putting Sufi qawwali beats into Valmiki’s Ramayana is peak Bollywood delusion. 💀 Zero cultural grounding, zero research, just recycled templates slapped onto a massive budget. Stop treating sacred Itihasa like a regular Friday rom-com! https://t.co/PRfi75xgyJ — Gaurav (@k_gauravs) October 25, 2026

AR Rahman On Working With Hans Zimmer

Ramayana also brings Rahman together with acclaimed German film composer Hans Zimmer, marking a significant collaboration for the Indian musician, who has generally preferred working independently.

In the same interview, Rahman revealed that Zimmer had approached him about collaborating around 14–15 years ago, shortly after Rahman won an Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire. He did not take up the opportunity at the time, explaining that he had been in a relaxed phase of his life. Rahman now considers Zimmer’s involvement a valuable addition to Ramayana. He believes the collaboration could also draw the attention of international audiences who may be curious to see the two composers work together.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first instalment is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, with the second part planned for Diwali 2027.