Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akanksha Chamola revealed separation, divorce plans on Lock Upp 2.

Gaurav Khanna's old interview about their love recently resurfaced.

He described himself as unromantic; Akanksha made many sacrifices.

Gaurav supported Akanksha's personal decision not having children.

Television star Gaurav Khanna has once again found himself in the spotlight, this time because of an old interview that has resurfaced online. The renewed interest comes shortly after his wife, actress Akanksha Chamola, made a surprising revelation about their relationship on Netflix’s reality show Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Saza, sparking widespread discussion on social media.

Gaurav Khanna Says He Is Not Romantic in Real Life

Speaking to Brut India, Gaurav opened up about the contrast between his on-screen image and his real personality. "I am always known as a romantic actor on television, but in real life, I am not romantic, and Akanksha has often said this," he shared.

Recalling how their love story began, Gaurav said that many important events in his life happened unexpectedly. He revealed that he first met Akanksha while attending an audition and was instantly drawn to her.

"I had gone for an audition and saw Akanksha there for the first time. I liked her then, and perhaps she liked me too. Within eight to nine months, we got married. We are completely opposite personalities, and opposites attract a lot," he said.

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‘Akanksha Has Made Many Sacrifices’

Gaurav also spoke about one of the major decisions they took as a couple regarding parenthood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akanksha Chamola (@akankshagkhanna)

He said, "Both Akanksha and I love children. We come from large families, and everyone around us has children. But having children is a personal decision and an emotional one. Akanksha did not want children, and I supported that. I never do anything that she does not want, and I am happy with the decisions she makes."

Emphasising the importance of mutual understanding in a marriage, the actor added, "Marriage is not about the wishes of one person alone; it involves both partners. Akanksha has made many sacrifices for me."

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Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot in 2016. However, nearly a decade later, the couple are reportedly heading towards separation.

Lock Upp Season 2, which premiered on 26 June and is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, brought their relationship into focus after Akanksha revealed on the show that she and Gaurav had been living separately for almost a year and were planning to divorce.

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The revelation came as a shock to many fans, especially because the couple had been admired for their affectionate bond during Bigg Boss 19. They had also frequently been seen together at parties and birthday celebrations, often appearing happy and affectionate in public.