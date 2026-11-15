'I Am In Financial Crisis': Sharad Kapoor Seeks Help, Says Was Bedridden For 2-3 Years | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Sharad Kapoor seeks industry support for health issues.

Cites financial, mental, and physical health deterioration, depression.

Friend confirms brain-related illness, leg injury, and industry support.

Revised stance reveals financial crisis, seeking immediate industry assistance.

Actor Sharad Kapoor has made an emotional appeal to the film industry, seeking financial, moral, and mental support as he continues to deal with health problems. The Josh actor, who has reportedly been struggling with his health for the past few years, said he had spent a considerable period bedridden and had also battled depression. His appeal comes days after a video showing his four pet dogs being moved to an animal welfare centre went viral. While Kapoor had earlier spoken about his plans to return to acting, his latest video highlights the difficulties he says he is currently facing.

Sharad Kapoor Seeks Help From Senior Bollywood Actors

Sharad Kapoor has appealed to senior actors and colleagues in the film industry to support him during a difficult phase. In his emotional video, the actor said he needed assistance beyond financial help and urged his seniors to stand by him.

"I really need help financially, morally, and mentally. All my senior actors, I am a big fan of all my actors. I have always looked up to them as heroes. I really appeal to you; please help me," he added. The actor also spoke about the emotional impact of the allegations of sexual harassment against him, saying the experience affected his mental health and kept him away from work and social interactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust (@official_bezubaantrust)

"When somebody blames you for nothing, toh dukh hota hi hai. Mein depression mein chala gaya tha. I did not feel like meeting anybody or working. Now, I have decided to appeal to the industry. Please help me. Mera financial crisis hai."

Sharad Kapoor's Health: Friend Reveals Brain-Related Problem

Hema Choudhary, founder of Mumbai-based Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust and a friend of the actor, has also spoken about his condition. She claimed that Kapoor's physical and mental health had deteriorated and that he had been dealing with a brain-related problem and a broken leg for nearly two years.

Hema also requested the media not to contact him repeatedly, explaining that questions about his condition could cause further distress while he was unwell. She further said that members of the film industry were expected to extend substantial assistance to the actor and promised to share more information in the coming days. She also urged people to support him through this period.

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Sharad Kapoor's Financial Crisis And Return To Acting

Kapoor's latest appeal comes days after a video showing his four pet dogs being taken to an animal welfare centre attracted attention online. The actor had earlier explained that a leg injury had made it difficult for him to look after the animals.

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He had also said that he was not facing a financial crisis and hoped to resume work from January 2027 after recovering from his injury. Doctors had reportedly advised him to rest. However, his latest video presents a different picture, with the actor now speaking about financial difficulties and seeking assistance from senior members of the film fraternity.

Sharad Kapoor's recent statements have drawn attention to his ongoing health and financial concerns. The actor is now hoping for support from his industry colleagues as he works towards recovery and a possible return to films.