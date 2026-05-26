Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kurup questions the slow response to her complaint.

The fallout from Ansiba Hassan's resignation from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) is showing no signs of slowing down. Actor Neena Kurup has now come forward with a serious allegation against actor and AMMA executive committee member Tiny Tom, claiming that he not only hurled abuses but also physically lunged at her in front of others at a committee gathering.

Neena Kurup Says Tiny Tom Lunged At Her

Neena told Onmanorama that the incident took place a day before AMMA's Kudumba Sangamam event. According to her, Tiny Tom moved towards her aggressively, hurled abuses, and had to be physically restrained by people who were present at the time.

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She also revealed that she had filed a formal complaint about the incident before AMMA's executive committee, of which she is a member herself. Neena said she chose to speak out only after informing AMMA president Shwetha Menon, and only because false versions of the story were being circulated.

"There are recordings that support what happened," she said, adding that actor Lakshmipriya had also acknowledged during a phone call that people had stepped in to hold Tiny Tom back. Neena said she is willing to share that conversation as well, subject to Lakshmipriya's consent.

Neena Kurup Calls Out Pattern Of Aggression

Beyond the specific incident, Neena raised a broader concern about the atmosphere inside the organisation. She said AMMA's internal disagreements have shifted from being issue-based to feeling deeply personal, and that a visible group within the committee targets anyone who questions them.

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She also claimed that Tiny Tom has behaved in an intimidating manner with women in the association on more than one occasion, describing how he raises his voice, gets uncomfortably close, and tries to dominate conversations through aggression. "Many times, people dismissed these incidents, saying, 'That's just how Tiny behaves.' But small incidents ignored repeatedly eventually become much bigger issues," she said.

Neena also questioned why action on her complaint has been slow, asking whether the response would have been any different had the same behaviour been directed at senior members like Shwetha Menon, Mohanlal, or Mammootty. She maintained that she has never aligned herself with any internal camp, and that she does believe there are people within AMMA who act in good faith. Tiny Tom is yet to respond to the allegations.