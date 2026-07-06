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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Hun Ni Rukni Film’: Diljit Dosanjh Shares Video Of People Watching Satluj On A Projector After ZEE5 Ban

‘Hun Ni Rukni Film’: Diljit Dosanjh Shares Video Of People Watching Satluj On A Projector After ZEE5 Ban

Satluj was released on ZEE5 on July 3. However, it was removed from the platform just two days later.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj removed from ZEE5 two days post-release.
  • Dosanjh declared film unstopped, showing villagers watching via projector.
  • Film spotlights activist Khalra; faced cuts, festival removal previously.

Diljit Dosanjh’s film Satluj, previously titled Panjab ’95, was removed from streaming platform ZEE5 just two days after its release. Soon after, the singer-actor shared a cryptic Instagram post about “challenging the darkness”. He has now posted another video and declared that the “film won’t be stopped”.

People Watch Satluj On A Projector

Following the removal of the film from the OTT platform, Diljit shared a video on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Hun Ni Rukni Film… Khalra Saab Di Avaaz Nu Koi Ni Dabaa Sakda [This film won’t be stopped… No one can silence Khalra Sahib’s voice.]”

ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh Shares Cryptic Instagram Post After Satluj Removed From ZEE5: ‘I Challenge The Darkness’

The video shows villagers gathered in an open field, watching Satluj on a projector. A message displayed in the video reads, “Sara pind ikkhatta ho gaya. Khalra Saab nu pind wallon sachchi shradhanjali” [The entire village has come together. On behalf of the village, this is a heartfelt tribute to Khalra Sahib.]

About Satluj

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is co-written by Trehan, Niren Bhatt and Utsav Maitra. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ| ‘Satluj’ Director Refuses To Lose Hope After Diljit Dosanjh Film Removed From ZEE5

The film is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the alleged illegal cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994 before he disappeared in 1995.

Before its release, Satluj faced several hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification [CBFC], which reportedly sought 127 cuts, delaying the film's release. It was also scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] in 2023, but was later removed from the lineup without an official explanation.

Diljit, who portrays Khalra in the film, has previously described Satluj as a story of “conviction, courage and humanity.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the film 'Satluj' removed from ZEE5?

The film 'Satluj' was removed from the streaming platform ZEE5 just two days after its release. The article does not provide an official reason for its removal.

What is the film 'Satluj' based on?

'Satluj' is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. He investigated the alleged illegal cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab.

What challenges did 'Satluj' face before its release?

The film encountered hurdles with the CBFC, which reportedly sought 127 cuts, delaying its release. It was also removed from the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 lineup.

How has Diljit Dosanjh reacted to 'Satluj' being removed?

Diljit Dosanjh shared a video stating

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Zee5 Satluj
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