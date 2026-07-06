Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj removed from ZEE5 two days post-release.

Dosanjh declared film unstopped, showing villagers watching via projector.

Film spotlights activist Khalra; faced cuts, festival removal previously.

Diljit Dosanjh’s film Satluj, previously titled Panjab ’95, was removed from streaming platform ZEE5 just two days after its release. Soon after, the singer-actor shared a cryptic Instagram post about “challenging the darkness”. He has now posted another video and declared that the “film won’t be stopped”.

People Watch Satluj On A Projector

Following the removal of the film from the OTT platform, Diljit shared a video on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Hun Ni Rukni Film… Khalra Saab Di Avaaz Nu Koi Ni Dabaa Sakda [This film won’t be stopped… No one can silence Khalra Sahib’s voice.]”

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The video shows villagers gathered in an open field, watching Satluj on a projector. A message displayed in the video reads, “Sara pind ikkhatta ho gaya. Khalra Saab nu pind wallon sachchi shradhanjali” [The entire village has come together. On behalf of the village, this is a heartfelt tribute to Khalra Sahib.]

Hun Ni Rukni Film



Khalra Saab Di Avaaz Nu Koi Ni Dabaa Sakda



🪔 pic.twitter.com/sXsMvoPSK2 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) July 5, 2026

About Satluj

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is co-written by Trehan, Niren Bhatt and Utsav Maitra. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in pivotal roles.

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The film is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the alleged illegal cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994 before he disappeared in 1995.

Before its release, Satluj faced several hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification [CBFC], which reportedly sought 127 cuts, delaying the film's release. It was also scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] in 2023, but was later removed from the lineup without an official explanation.

Diljit, who portrays Khalra in the film, has previously described Satluj as a story of “conviction, courage and humanity.”