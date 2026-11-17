Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aayushmaan Sethi engaged; wedding planned within next 18 months.

Families discussing wedding, matching horoscopes; age gap not issue.

Aayushmaan proposed to Samiksha in Capri, Italy, on vacation.

Wedding bells are on the horizon for Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s son Aayushmaan Sethi and his fiancée Samiksha Shetty. The couple, who recently got engaged during their vacation in Italy, have now opened up about their wedding plans. In a recent YouTube vlog, Aayushmaan revealed that they are likely to tie the knot in approximately a year to a year and a half. While the families are yet to meet formally and the wedding date remains undecided, preparations and discussions have already begun at home.

Aayushmaan Reveals Wedding Timeline

During a question-and-answer session in his YouTube vlog, Aayushmaan and Samiksha were asked about their wedding plans. The couple revealed that marriage has become a frequent topic of discussion in their household.

Aayushmaan said, "Hamare ghar mein shaadi ko lekar kaafi baatcheet ho rahi hai. Har din baat hoti hai. Abhi hamari kundliyan milayi ja rahi hain. Halaanki, abhi hamari families mili nahi hain. Woh jald hi milenge." [There is a lot of discussion about the wedding at our home. We talk about it every day. Our horoscopes are currently being matched. However, our families have not met yet. They will meet soon.]

Also Read: ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Advance Booking Begins; Ticket Prices Start At Rs 420, Midnight Shows See Strong Demand

Speaking about the expected wedding date, he clarified that nothing has been finalised yet. However, the couple does not intend to wait too long. "Abhi tak date clear nahi hai. Lekin shaadi saal-derh saal mein hogi. Hum zyada intezaar nahi karenge." [The date is not clear yet, but the wedding will happen in a year to a year and a half. We will not wait too long.]

Aayushmaan also spoke about the stress associated with wedding preparations and expenses. He said that although the planning has not officially started, the couple is already feeling the pressure.

Six-Year Age Gap Between The Couple

The couple also addressed questions about their six-year age difference. Samiksha is six years older than Aayushmaan, and they discussed how their families reacted when they learnt about their relationship.

Samiksha said that her family was initially concerned about whether Aayushmaan was ready for a serious relationship. However, those doubts were resolved early on, and both families are now happy with their relationship.

Aayushmaan, meanwhile, pointed out that his parents, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, also have an age difference of seven years, with his mother being older. He said that the age gap was therefore not a concern for his parents.

Also Read: Prince William Turns Auto Driver, Takes Kate Middleton For A Ride In Mumbai: WATCH

How Aayushmaan Proposed To Samiksha

Aayushmaan proposed to Samiksha during their holiday in Capri, Italy. He planned the proposal at Monte Solaro, the highest point on the island, and documented the special moment in a vlog.

The content creator got down on one knee and presented Samiksha with a ring and flowers. She accepted his proposal, and the couple later shared the happy news with their families and followers.

Aayushmaan is the younger son of Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi. Samiksha Shetty is a yoga professional and social media influencer, while Aayushmaan works as a content creator and is also auditioning for acting opportunities.