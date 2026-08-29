Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hrehaan Roshan debuted his self-written English single,

His father Hrithik and grandfather Rakesh Roshan celebrated this musical journey.

Hrehaan, a Berklee student, continues the Roshan family's musical legacy.

Hrehaan Roshan, the son of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, has officially begun his journey as an independent musician with his debut English single, This Heavenly Place. His first release has already drawn warm reactions from his family, with Hrithik and grandfather Rakesh Roshan publicly celebrating the young artist’s new beginning.

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Hrehaan Roshan Releases Debut Track ‘This Heavenly Place’

Hrehaan’s debut track runs for 3:36 minutes and has been written, composed and sung by him. The accompanying music video adopts a grainy black-and-white visual style, placing Hrehaan and his guitar at the centre as he performs and expresses himself through the song, according to a press release.

He announced the release on Instagram on Friday, sharing a clip of the project and writing, "This Heavenly Place” out now."

The post soon attracted congratulatory messages from several celebrities. Farhan Akhtar commented, "Wow," while Zoya Akhtar wrote, "How beautiful,"

Sonali Bendre also praised the young musician, saying, "Congratulations Ray!!! So so proud of you! Amazing,"

Hrithik Roshan Calls His Son Fearless

Hrithik Roshan marked the occasion by sharing a glimpse of Hrehaan’s debut on his own Instagram Story. Praising his son’s instincts and confidence, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor said he has immense faith in the inner judgement guiding him.

Alongside the video, Hrithik wrote, "You are born with an innate wisdom Ray. I trust it so much. It makes me fearless."

The message reflected the actor’s support as Hrehaan takes his first steps away from the family’s established film legacy and begins building an artistic identity of his own.

Rakesh Roshan Celebrates His Grandson’s Musical Journey

Hrehaan also received a heartfelt message from his grandfather, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who described himself as a "proud" grandfather.

Rakesh highlighted the family’s longstanding association with music while applauding Hrehaan for taking charge of his own creative work. Sharing a picture of his grandson, he wrote, "Music has always been the heartbeat of our family, and seeing you take the lead with your own album - writing, composing, & singing every word, is deeply moving. You are carving your own path with grace & brilliant artistry."

Hrehaan Continues The Roshan Family’s Musical Legacy

Hrehaan’s entry into music adds another chapter to the Roshan family’s deep association with the field. The family’s musical roots go back to veteran music director Roshan Lal Nagrath, while Rajesh Roshan continued that legacy as a prominent music composer.

Rakesh Roshan chose filmmaking as his profession, while Hrithik went on to become one of Bollywood’s leading actors. Hrehaan’s decision to pursue music now marks a different route within the same family.

Hrehaan has also pursued formal musical training. He earned a scholarship to Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, where he is currently studying towards an undergraduate degree in music. With This Heavenly Place, he is set to become the first singer-songwriter and guitarist from the Roshan family.

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Who Is Hrehaan Roshan?

Hrehaan and his younger brother Hridhaan are the sons of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan. The couple married in December 2000 and finalised their divorce in November 2014. They continue to co-parent their two sons.

With This Heavenly Place, Hrehaan has taken his first major step as an independent artist, choosing music as the field in which he wants to create his own identity.