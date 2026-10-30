Hrithik Roshan Shares Cryptic Post On Wisdom And Spirituality, Says 'Ignorance Was Bliss'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hrithik Roshan shared philosophical thoughts on wisdom and clarity.

He questioned if ignorance was actually bliss all along.

Actor suggested true wisdom means stepping back from understanding.

This reflection aligns with his previous online life musings.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has left fans curious with a philosophical social media post reflecting on wisdom, clarity and spirituality. The actor shared a close-up selfie alongside a cryptic note about how the search for a deeper understanding of life can sometimes lead to an unexpected realisation: perhaps ignorance was bliss all along.

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Hrithik Roshan Reflects On Wisdom And Spirituality

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Hrithik wrote, “You spend so much of your life chasing wisdom and clarity, only for the penny to drop that ignorance was bliss all along.”

He then described the world as a “fool’s world” and suggested that stepping away from the constant pursuit of understanding might itself be a form of wisdom.

“Maybe the last step of wisdom, or spirituality itself, is taking that conscious step back. Back into being the fool again,” he added.

This isn't the first time the actor has shared an extended reflection on life online. In an earlier post, he called one of his musings a “senseless morning rant” while discussing emotions, sadness and the habit of analysing one's feelings.

#whatastrangeparadox You spend so much of your life chasing wisdom and clarity, only for the penny to drop that ignorance was bliss all along. It really is a fool’s world . And maybe it actually belongs to them. maybe the last step of wisdom, or spirituality itself, is taking that conscious step back. Back into being the fool again. Good morning .☀️ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 30, 2026

Hrithik Roshan’s Film Career

Hrithik made his debut as a leading man in his father Rakesh Roshan's 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. The film became a major success and turned him into an overnight star.

He subsequently appeared in films such as Fiza, Mission Kashmir, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi... Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Krrish, Dhoom 2 and Jodhaa Akbar.

The actor went on to take on a range of roles in projects including Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Kaabil, Super 30, War, Vikram Vedha and Fighter.

He was last seen in the 2025 action film War 2, which also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. He also made a special appearance in Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh.

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Hrithik Roshan’s Personal Life

Hrithik married interior designer Sussanne Khan in 2000. The couple separated in 2013, and their divorce was finalised the following year. They have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, and continue to co-parent them while maintaining a cordial relationship.

The actor is currently in a relationship with actor and musician Saba Azad. The couple recently completed five years together, with Hrithik marking the occasion through a social media post.

(With inputs from IANS)