Hrithik Roshan Praises Dhurandhar’s Storytelling, Says He Disagrees With Its Politics

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesHrithik Roshan Praises Dhurandhar’s Storytelling, Says He Disagrees With Its Politics

Hrithik Roshan praises Dhurandhar’s storytelling but says he disagrees with its political stance. Industry continues to laud the Ranveer-Akshaye starrer.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the runaway success of Dhurandhar, the action-espionage thriller starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. The film has been earning acclaim from across the industry, and now Hrithik has joined the chorus—while also offering a candid take on aspects he didn’t fully agree with.

Hrithik Roshan Says Dhurandhar Is “Cinema”

On Wednesday, Hrithik posted his thoughts on Instagram Stories after watching the Aditya Dhar directorial. Reposting the film’s poster, he described how deeply the narrative impacted him, praising the craft behind the project. He wrote, “I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control… DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema.”

However, Hrithik also acknowledged that he did not align with every layer of the film’s messaging. In his follow-up note, he said, “I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing.”

Industry Continues to Applaud the Film

Hrithik’s balanced perspective adds to the growing wave of appreciation the film has received from some of Bollywood’s biggest names. Director Siddharth Anand had earlier described the film as “nasha” that “stays with you for long.” Madhur Bhandarkar called it “explosive” and hailed Akshaye Khanna’s turn as a “masterclass” while praising Ranveer Singh for his powerful performance.

Actor Akshay Kumar also praised the film in glowing terms on X, writing, “Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away… We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves."

Dhurandhar Continues Its Phenomenal Run

Set against the backdrop of Pakistan-based terror networks, the thriller follows Ranveer Singh as an undercover operative who infiltrates Lyari’s criminal web. The film delves into espionage, high-stakes missions, and geopolitical conflict, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan.

The movie has been performing exceptionally well at the box office, collecting more than ₹177.74 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
