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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesABP Exclusive| Hrithik Roshan Leases Office Space At Rs 7.30 Lakh Per Month In Mumbai; 5% Annual Escalation Clause

ABP Exclusive| Hrithik Roshan Leases Office Space At Rs 7.30 Lakh Per Month In Mumbai; 5% Annual Escalation Clause

Hrithik Roshan has leased his office space for Rs 7.30 lakh per month for a period of five years, with a 5% annual rent escalation clause.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hrithik Roshan leased Mumbai commercial space for ₹7.30 lakh.
  • Software firm QuantumX Global leased the space for five years.
  • The lease agreement officially commences September 5, 2026.
  • A mandatory 5% annual rent escalation clause applies.

Hrithik Roshan has leased a 2,727 sq. ft. commercial office space in Mumbai to a company engaged in software publishing, consultancy and computer-related activities. The property has been leased at an initial monthly rent of Rs 7.30 lakh, according to data accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

Hrithik Roshan Leases Commercial Space In Mumbai

The commercial space has been leased to QuantumX Global Private Limited for a period of five years, with an initial monthly rent of Rs 7.30 lakh. The property is located on the 14th floor of Lotus Corporate Park, Graham Firth Steel Compound, Goregaon East, Mumbai, according to data accessed by CRE Matrix.

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The office space comes with three car parking spaces in the building.

The lease agreement will commence on September 5, 2026, and will expire by efflux of time on September 4, 2031.

5% Annual Escalation Clause

The agreement includes a 5 per cent annual rent escalation clause. Accordingly, the monthly rent will remain at Rs 7.30 lakh from September 5, 2026, to September 4, 2027. From September 5, 2027, to September 4, 2028, the rent will increase to Rs 7.66 lakh.

In the third year, the monthly rent will rise to Rs 8.04 lakh, followed by Rs 8.45 lakh in the fourth year. In the fifth year, the rent will increase to Rs 8.87 lakh per month.

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The agreement also states that if the licensee fails to pay the fees payable under the agreement for three months and does not make the payment within 45 days of receiving a notice, the agreement will ipso facto stand terminated.

However, the licensor, at his sole discretion, will be entitled to accept the defaulted licence fees along with interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum on the unpaid or outstanding amount, calculated from the due date of payment until the date of full payment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who leased the commercial office space in Mumbai?

Hrithik Roshan leased a 2,727 sq. ft. commercial office space. It was leased to QuantumX Global Private Limited, a software publishing and consultancy company.

What is the initial monthly rent for the commercial space?

The initial monthly rent for the commercial space is Rs 7.30 lakh. This rate applies from September 5, 2026, to September 4, 2027.

Where is the leased commercial space located?

The commercial space is located on the 14th floor of Lotus Corporate Park, Graham Firth Steel Compound, Goregaon East, Mumbai. It includes three car parking spaces.

What is the duration of the lease agreement?

The lease agreement is for a period of five years. It commences on September 5, 2026, and will expire by efflux of time on September 4, 2031.

Does the rent for the commercial space increase over time?

Yes, the agreement includes a 5 percent annual rent escalation clause. The monthly rent will increase each year for the five-year lease period.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 02 Sep 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hrithik Roshan MUMBAI
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