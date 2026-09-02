Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hrithik Roshan leased Mumbai commercial space for ₹7.30 lakh.

Software firm QuantumX Global leased the space for five years.

The lease agreement officially commences September 5, 2026.

A mandatory 5% annual rent escalation clause applies.

Hrithik Roshan has leased a 2,727 sq. ft. commercial office space in Mumbai to a company engaged in software publishing, consultancy and computer-related activities. The property has been leased at an initial monthly rent of Rs 7.30 lakh, according to data accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

Hrithik Roshan Leases Commercial Space In Mumbai

The commercial space has been leased to QuantumX Global Private Limited for a period of five years, with an initial monthly rent of Rs 7.30 lakh. The property is located on the 14th floor of Lotus Corporate Park, Graham Firth Steel Compound, Goregaon East, Mumbai, according to data accessed by CRE Matrix.

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The office space comes with three car parking spaces in the building.

The lease agreement will commence on September 5, 2026, and will expire by efflux of time on September 4, 2031.

5% Annual Escalation Clause

The agreement includes a 5 per cent annual rent escalation clause. Accordingly, the monthly rent will remain at Rs 7.30 lakh from September 5, 2026, to September 4, 2027. From September 5, 2027, to September 4, 2028, the rent will increase to Rs 7.66 lakh.

In the third year, the monthly rent will rise to Rs 8.04 lakh, followed by Rs 8.45 lakh in the fourth year. In the fifth year, the rent will increase to Rs 8.87 lakh per month.

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The agreement also states that if the licensee fails to pay the fees payable under the agreement for three months and does not make the payment within 45 days of receiving a notice, the agreement will ipso facto stand terminated.

However, the licensor, at his sole discretion, will be entitled to accept the defaulted licence fees along with interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum on the unpaid or outstanding amount, calculated from the due date of payment until the date of full payment.