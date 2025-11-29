Hrithik Roshan has made a major addition to his real estate assets with a significant commercial investment in Mumbai. The actor has purchased a premium office space worth ₹28 crore in Yura, a Grade A workspace in Juhu developed by Pecan and Transcon. The new property spans approximately 7,000 sq ft across two floors in Wing C and has been acquired under HRX Digitech LLP and Filmkunj (Bombay) LLP.

Wing C of the project offers a unique four-level format designed on a “one floor per family” concept, promising exclusivity and privacy — features that make the development particularly appealing to upscale buyers.

Strategic Location Between Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan’s Homes

Yura has quickly gained traction among Juhu residents looking for modern workspaces closer to home. For the Roshans, the location proves even more practical. Industry sources note that the project sits conveniently between Hrithik’s residence and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan’s home, making it ideal for the family’s daily business operations.

The mixed-use project is located near Juhu Circle and has been designed with customized office spaces, curated retail outlets, and dedicated dining zones. It also boasts strong connectivity, with access to Metro Lines 1, 2A and upcoming 2B, the coastal road link, and the Western Express Highway.

A spokesperson for Yura by Pecan and Transcon did not provide a comment on the development.

Rakesh, Pinkie, and Sunaina Roshan Also Invest in New Offices

Hrithik’s latest purchase comes shortly after his parents, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, and his sister Sunaina Roshan made their own sizeable commercial real estate investments in Andheri.

According to property documents sourced by Square Yards, the family collectively acquired seven office units worth ₹27 crore in the Vaidya West World One Aeropolis building.

Rakesh Roshan bought two units priced at ₹3.27 crore and ₹2.83 crore, with carpet areas of 1,259 sq ft and 1,089 sq ft, respectively. Each comes with two parking spaces, alongside registration charges of ₹30,000 and stamp duties of ₹19.64 lakh and ₹16.98 lakh.

Pinkie Roshan purchased three additional office spaces valued at ₹4.85 crore, ₹5.28 crore, and ₹3.43 crore. These units range between 1,322 sq ft and 2,033 sq ft, each accompanied by two parking slots and registration fees of ₹30,000.

Following these acquisitions, Sunaina Roshan secured two units on the eighth floor, collectively worth ₹6.42 crore. The offices span a combined 2,471 sq ft, priced at ₹3.16 crore and ₹3.26 crore, also with standard registration fees of ₹30,000 each.