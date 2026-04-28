Satinder Sartaj Recorded Dhurandhar's Viral 'Jaiye Sajana' Hook In Just 15 Minutes: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral hook 'Jaiye Sajana' recorded in just 15 minutes.

Filmmakers' vision and last-minute idea fueled song's success.

Extended version to be released due to audience demand.

Song became chartbuster despite not being pre-planned.

Sometimes the biggest chartbusters are not planned over months but created in moments of instinct. That seems to be the case with Dhurandhar: The Revenge track Jaiye Sajana, whose viral hook by Satinder Sartaaj was reportedly recorded in just 15 minutes.

In a conversation with India Today, Bhushan Kumar and Sartaaj shared how a last-minute idea turned into one of the film’s most talked-about musical highlights.

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Bhushan Kumar Credits The Vision Behind The Music

Speaking to India Today, Bhushan Kumar said the success of the soundtrack began with clear direction. “Music is a very important part of any film,” he says, adding, “but it depends on how the director visualises it. The way Aditya Dhar and Shashwat Sachdev have placed songs in this film across action, emotion, every situation, it’s very difficult for anyone to even think like that.”

He added that the filmmakers’ confidence convinced him to join the project. “I had full belief in Aditya and Shashwat,” he says. “When they explained the music and the vision, I knew this was something special. That’s when it became clear we should be associated with this film.”

The Jaiye Sajana Hook That Surprised Everyone

Kumar also admitted the response to the song caught him off guard. He said, "I first heard the song at the launch, and when his voice comes in, that spirituality, it’s very powerful. You can’t imagine that placement otherwise".

With audience demand continuing to grow, he confirmed an extended version is now on the way. “The way it went viral after the film released it became the number one song of the album. People are asking for it everywhere. That’s why we decided we must give an extended version to the audience,” he adds.

Satinder Sartaaj Says It Happened In A Rush

For Satindar Sartaaj, the entire process was spontaneous. While speaking to India Today, he said, “The call came on March 15. I had a show in Ludhiana that afternoon. Someone called saying there’s one line in a big film they want me to do. Honestly, I didn’t pay much attention at first.”

He later realised the scale of the request. “Five minutes into the call, I got to know that Shashwat was on the call". “I told him, ‘I’m very ignorant about these things. I don’t follow much, I just write, compose, sing.’”

Then came the race against time. Satindar Sartaaj said, “They told me the print had to go in a couple of hours because the film was releasing overseas. So I said, okay, let’s try. In about 15 minutes, I heard the track, wrote the line, composed it, sang it, and sent it”.

T0he singer added, “I shut my studio and went for my concert. That was it.”

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A Last-Minute Addition That Changed Everything

Kumar revealed the now-famous portion was not part of the original plan. “This song, in this form, didn’t exist earlier,” he says. “Shashwat told him, ‘If you sing this, my song will come into the film.’ It was that last-minute.”

Sartaaj, meanwhile, said he never thought about numbers or virality. “I didn’t think about whether it would go viral or not,” he says. “For me, it was just someone asking with love, there is a moment, and I should respond honestly.”

As the song dominates streaming charts and social media, Dhurandhar The Revenge is also roaring at the box office. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Manav Gohil and Gaurav Gera among others. Released on March 19, the sequel has emerged as a major worldwide blockbuster, continuing its record-breaking run.