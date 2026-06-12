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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesHow Much Does Kangana Ranaut Earn? MP Salary, Film Fees And Business Income Explained

How Much Does Kangana Ranaut Earn? MP Salary, Film Fees And Business Income Explained

Know how much salary Kangana Ranaut receives as an MP, films, brand deals and earns through her business ventures.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Major income comes from films, brands, and businesses.

Kangana Ranaut is often in the headlines - sometimes for her films, sometimes for her outspoken views, and now also for her role in politics. The actor, who is currently a BJP Member of Parliament from Mandi, continues to balance her life between cinema and Parliament.

At the same time, she is back in the news for her latest film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, where she plays a nurse inspired by the real-life bravery of healthcare workers during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks at Cama Hospital. The film, directed by Manoj Tapadia, has been getting attention for its emotional storyline and Kangana’s performance as a strong, committed healthcare worker.

Kangana Ranaut’s Salary As MP

Like every Member of Parliament, Kangana receives a fixed government salary. She earns around Rs 1 lakh per month, which recently increased to about Rs 1.24 lakh after a 24 per cent hike in March 2025. This does not include the extra allowances MPs get for travel, residence and other official duties.

In comparison to her film earnings, this is quite modest - but it is her official political income.

According to her election affidavit, Kangana Ranaut has declared assets worth over Rs 91 crore, while her liabilities are around Rs 17 crore. This puts her estimated net worth at roughly Rs 74 crore.

She also has investments in her production ventures like Manikarnika Films Private Limited and Manikarnika Space LLP, along with other financial holdings. 

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Where Most Of Her Earnings Come From

Most of Kangana’s income still comes from films. Reports suggest she charges anywhere between Rs 15 crore and Rs 27 crore per movie, depending on the project.

She also earns a strong amount from brand endorsements, reportedly charging Rs 3–3.5 crore per deal, and has been associated with brands like Liva, Khadims, and Boroplus.

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Beyond films and endorsements, she has expanded into business as well. Her production house, Manikarnika Films, continues to produce projects, and she also co-launched a fashion label with Vero Moda. In Manali, she runs a café called The Mountain Story, adding another personal touch to her income sources.

From Parliament to film sets, Kangana Ranaut continues to juggle two very different careers. While her MP salary is fixed and relatively small, her overall earnings come from a mix of cinema, business ventures, and endorsements, making her one of the most financially versatile figures in the industry. 

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does Kangana Ranaut have any business ventures outside of acting?

Yes, she owns the production house Manikarnika Films, co-launched a fashion label with Vero Moda, and operates a cafe called The Mountain Story in Manali.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
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Salary Lok Sabha MP KANGANA RANAUT
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