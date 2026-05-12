Many visitors, particularly Tamils, are visiting Sifar Cafe because it was a filming location for the Kollywood movie 'Leo', starring C Joseph Vijay.
How CM Vijay's 'Leo' Turned A Kashmir Cafe Into Tamil Nadu's Favourite Tourist Stop
Sifar Cafe in Anantnag, where CM Vijay ate trout during Leo's shoot, drew waves of Tamil Nadu tourists, turning a once militancy-hit Kashmir district into an unlikely tourist spot.
- Tamil fans flock to Anantnag cafe after film shoot.
- Cafe now a pilgrimage site due to actor Vijay's visit.
- Vijay's film shoot details attract fans to Kashmir.
- Actor's visit transforms cafe into a tourist attraction.
If you walk into Sifar Cafe in Anantnag, a district about 40 kilometres from Pahalgam in South Kashmir, there is a good chance you will spot someone shooting an Instagram reel. And more often than not, that person will be Tamil.
The walls of this small cafe are lined with posters of C Joseph Vijay, Tamil Nadu's newly elected Chief Minister. The staff here will cheerfully tell you what he ordered when he came to shoot for his film Leo. It was trout. Just trout. And somehow, that detail alone has been enough to bring hundreds of fans from across the country to this corner of Kashmir.
READ MORE | Punjabi And Malayalam Films Take Centre Stage As India Lights Up For Cannes 2026
How A Film Set Became A Spot
When the makers of Leo chose Sifar Cafe as a shooting location, nobody really thought much of it at the time. But fans, especially those who follow Vijay closely, took note. Once he became Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, that connection took on a whole new meaning for them.
Now, employees at the cafe find themselves retelling the same story over and over to curious visitors. Yes, he was here. Yes, he sat right there. Yes, he had the trout.
READ MORE | 'Allu Arjun’s Property’: Seerat Kapoor Hits Back At Troller, Says '...Own Identity, Dreams and Voice'
An Unlikely Bridge Between Two Places
Anantnag was once known as one of the most militancy-affected areas in Kashmir. That it is now pulling in tourists from Tamil Nadu because of a Kollywood film is something few people would have predicted even a few years ago.
But that is exactly what is happening. Vijay's presence, even if it was just for a film shoot, has made Sifar Cafe a place that Tamil visitors now want to see for themselves.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are many people visiting Sifar Cafe in Anantnag?
What did C Joseph Vijay order when he visited Sifar Cafe?
During his visit to Sifar Cafe for the filming of 'Leo', C Joseph Vijay ordered and ate trout.
How has a film shoot impacted Anantnag?
The film shoot has transformed Anantnag, once known for militancy, into a tourist destination attracting fans from Tamil Nadu.