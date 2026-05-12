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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesHow CM Vijay's 'Leo' Turned A Kashmir Cafe Into Tamil Nadu's Favourite Tourist Stop

How CM Vijay's 'Leo' Turned A Kashmir Cafe Into Tamil Nadu's Favourite Tourist Stop

Sifar Cafe in Anantnag, where CM Vijay ate trout during Leo's shoot, drew waves of Tamil Nadu tourists, turning a once militancy-hit Kashmir district into an unlikely tourist spot.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 12 May 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil fans flock to Anantnag cafe after film shoot.
  • Cafe now a pilgrimage site due to actor Vijay's visit.
  • Vijay's film shoot details attract fans to Kashmir.
  • Actor's visit transforms cafe into a tourist attraction.

If you walk into Sifar Cafe in Anantnag, a district about 40 kilometres from Pahalgam in South Kashmir, there is a good chance you will spot someone shooting an Instagram reel. And more often than not, that person will be Tamil.

The walls of this small cafe are lined with posters of C Joseph Vijay, Tamil Nadu's newly elected Chief Minister. The staff here will cheerfully tell you what he ordered when he came to shoot for his film Leo. It was trout. Just trout. And somehow, that detail alone has been enough to bring hundreds of fans from across the country to this corner of Kashmir.

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How A Film Set Became A Spot

When the makers of Leo chose Sifar Cafe as a shooting location, nobody really thought much of it at the time. But fans, especially those who follow Vijay closely, took note. Once he became Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, that connection took on a whole new meaning for them.

Now, employees at the cafe find themselves retelling the same story over and over to curious visitors. Yes, he was here. Yes, he sat right there. Yes, he had the trout.

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An Unlikely Bridge Between Two Places

Anantnag was once known as one of the most militancy-affected areas in Kashmir. That it is now pulling in tourists from Tamil Nadu because of a Kollywood film is something few people would have predicted even a few years ago.

But that is exactly what is happening. Vijay's presence, even if it was just for a film shoot, has made Sifar Cafe a place that Tamil visitors now want to see for themselves.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are many people visiting Sifar Cafe in Anantnag?

Many visitors, particularly Tamils, are visiting Sifar Cafe because it was a filming location for the Kollywood movie 'Leo', starring C Joseph Vijay.

What did C Joseph Vijay order when he visited Sifar Cafe?

During his visit to Sifar Cafe for the filming of 'Leo', C Joseph Vijay ordered and ate trout.

How has a film shoot impacted Anantnag?

The film shoot has transformed Anantnag, once known for militancy, into a tourist destination attracting fans from Tamil Nadu.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Leo Tamil NAdu CM Vijay Sifar Cafe
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