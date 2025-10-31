Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesHow Ashoke Pandit & Anupam Kher Are Helping Late Satish Shah’s Wife Madhu Heal After His Passing

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared a heartfelt video of himself and Anupam Kher singing with late actor Satish Shah’s wife, Madhu, as they help her heal after his passing.

By : IANS | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to social media to reveal how he and actor Anupam Kher have been offering emotional support to late actor Satish Shah’s wife, Madhu, as she copes with his passing.

The duo, who shared a close bond with Satish, have been standing by Madhu, helping her slowly return to her routine and regain strength after the loss. Taking to Instagram, Ashoke, on Friday, posted a video where he, Anupam could be seen singing a song with Madhu. In the caption, the veteran filmmaker spoke about visiting Satish Shah’s home with Anupam to spend time with Madhu, Satish’s wife. The visit wasn’t just about remembrance — it was about bringing positivity, music, and emotional strength back into her life. Pandit mentioned how the small gathering, which also included Madhu’s sister, Arvind was filled with singing and shared memories — a gesture meant to lift Madhu’s spirits.

“What a moment of hope, positivity while remembering our dear friend Satish Shah at his home with Madhu, when @anupampkher and I spent some time with her singing, along with her sister, Arvind ji and Ramesh ji. Keep sending positive energies and blessings to Madhu so that she gets back to her original form with her vibrant smiles and laughter. Positive thoughts can do miracles,” Ashoke Pandit wrote in the caption.

Yesterday, Ashoke Pandit shared a heartwarming note where he reminisced about his decades-long friendship with Madhu Shah.

For the caption, the filmmaker wrote, “Dear Madhu. Have known you since last 40 yrs. You have been a person who always believed in goodness, sharing love & affection towards people around you. Being a daughter of an ace photographer Respected R.R. Prabhu whom whenever I met blessed me with his artistic smile and graceful gesture. You have very well followed his footsteps and protected his legacy with your talent as a brilliant actress and a superb fashion designer. Have shared great moments with you when you played important characters in my one act plays which I directed in your college (SNDT Juhu).”

Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on October 25 due to kidney failure.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
