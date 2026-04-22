How Asha Bhosle, RD Burman’s Dum Maro Dum Made Zeenat Aman A Star

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zeenat Aman credits 'Dum Maro Dum' for her stardom.

Dev Anand envisioned the song to depict intoxication's effects.

RD Burman's revolutionary composition exceeded all expectations.

Dev Anand initially doubted the song but it became a hit.

The song Dum Maro Dum from the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna catapulted Zeenat Aman to stardom. Sung by Asha Bhosle and composed by RD Burman, the iconic track was originally planned as a duet featuring Lata Mangeshkar and Usha Uthup.

Zeenat Aman On ‘Dum Maro Dum’

“But as destiny would have it, it was eventually sung by Asha Bhosle. Dum Maro Dum marked me out for stardom,” said Zeenat gratefully.

She added, “Who knew it would become anthemic!” before laughing throatily.

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The 74-year-old further revealed how the song came together and credited Dev Anand for shaping the sequence.

“It was Dev Saab’s vision that gave shape to the song. He needed a song to show my character Jenny under the influence of intoxicants. Dev Saab and Pancham (R D Burman) worked together for the first time in Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Earlier, Dev Saab collaborated with Pancham’s father (Sachin Dev Burman). But after Hare Rama Hare Krishna, it was Pancham all the way for some time at least.”

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‘Dum Maro Dum’ Exceeded Expectations

The actor said that although every track in the film became popular, Dum Maro Dum stood out.

“Every song was a hit: Lataji’s Phoolon Ka Taron Ka and Kanchi Re Kanchi Re…But Dum Maro Dum exceeded all expectations,” she further said, before adding, “We never thought it would have such a global impact. It was unlike anything composed for an Indian film. Full credit goes to Asha Bhosleji for giving voice to Pancham’s revolutionary composition. I think Ashaji did full justice to the song. She was incredible! I had nothing to do with its success. I just danced to its irresistible rhythm in movements that came spontaneously to me.”

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The famous track Dum Maro Dum, which completes 54 years on December 9, was initially conceived as a sober-versus-stoned anthem revolving around drugs. However, the film’s producer, director, and lead actor Dev Anand, known for his keen musical instincts, suggested bringing Asha Bhosle on board for the song.

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Dev Anand On Choosing RD Burman

Dev Anand once recalled why he chose RD Burman for the film’s music.

Dev Saab told me, “I wanted a young, vibrant sound for Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Which is why I took Burman Dada(Sachin Dev Burman)’s permission to sign his son. When Pancham came to me with Dum Maro Dum, I wasn’t too sure of how it would be welcomed. It was a completely new sound. But we took a risk and it paid off. Lata sang two beautiful solos Phoolon Ka Taron Ka, Oh Re Ghungroo Ka Bole and a lovely duet Kanchi Re Kanchi Re me in Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Dum Maro Dum didn’t seem right for her,” Dev Saab told me.

That is when Asha Bhosle stepped in. However, even after her memorable rendition, the song almost didn’t make it into the film.

When Dev Anand first heard Dum Maro Dum, he reportedly found it unusual and considered dropping it from the movie.

He later explained to me, “The very serious Kishore Kumar song Ram Ka Naam Badnam Na Karo came immediately after Dum Maro Dum. I was a little apprehensive that Dum Maro Dum would dilute the impact of Dekho O Diwano.”

RD Burman’s Plea Saved The Song

Worried about the song being removed entirely, RD Burman urged Dev Anand to at least include it in the film’s soundtrack album if not in the movie itself.

In the end, Dum Maro Dum was filmed and went on to become one of the biggest hits of RD Burman and Asha Bhosle’s careers.





