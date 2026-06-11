How 19-Year-Old Noida Girl Nitanshi Goel Became A Star Overnight With ‘Laapataa Ladies’

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Actress Nitanshi Goel became a household name after portraying the character of Phool Kumari in the movie Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan. Today, she is one of the most promising young talents in the industry and needs no introduction. With her impressive performances, Nitanshi has carved out a unique place for herself in the entertainment world. She began her career as a child model and gradually worked her way up through dedication and hard work. On the occasion of her 19th birthday, let’s take a look at Nitanshi Goel’s inspiring struggle and journey to success.

Who Is Nitanshi Goel?

Nitanshi Goel was born on June 12, 2007, in Noida. She dreamed of becoming an actress from a very young age and was passionate about performing since childhood. To help her achieve this dream, her family made significant sacrifices and supported her at every step of her journey.

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In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Nitanshi Goel revealed that to pursue a career in acting, she moved to Mumbai at a very young age along with her parents, Nitin Goel and Rashi Goel. The move was a major step toward fulfilling her dream of becoming an actress and marked the beginning of her journey in the entertainment industry.

Nitanshi had shared that her father left behind his well-established business in Noida to support her acting aspirations. Meanwhile, her mother resigned from her government job so the family could focus on helping her build a career in the entertainment industry. Following these sacrifices, Nitanshi moved to Mumbai with her entire family to pursue her dream of becoming an actress.

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Nitanshi Goel began her career as a child model at the age of five. She appeared in several fashion shows and television commercials, gaining early exposure in the entertainment industry. Her talent and confidence helped her stand out, and in 2015, she won the title of Miss Pantaloons Junior Fashion Icon, marking an important milestone in her journey toward becoming an actress.

Nitanshi Goel made her acting debut with the TV show Ishqbaaaz when she was just nine years old. Following her debut, she appeared in several popular television shows, including Nagarjun – Ek Yoddha, Thapki Pyar Ki, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Peshwa Bajirao, and Daayan. These roles helped her gain recognition and establish herself as a promising young talent in the television industry.

The year 2024 proved to be a turning point in Nitanshi Goel's career. It was the year that completely changed her fortunes, bringing her widespread recognition and popularity. With a breakthrough performance, she quickly captured the audience's attention and became a household name almost overnight, making headlines across the country.

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How Laapataa Ladies Changed Her Life?

In 2024, Nitanshi Goel stepped into Bollywood with Laapataa Ladies, a film produced by Aamir Khan. She portrayed the character of Phool Kumari, a role that became immensely popular among audiences. Her performance was widely appreciated for its authenticity and emotional depth, earning her critical acclaim and making her one of the breakout stars of the year.

For her performance in Laapataa Ladies, Nitanshi Goel received the International Indian Film Academy Awards award for Best Actress and the Filmfare Awards award for Best Female Debut. She was also nominated for the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress, further highlighting the impact of her performance and her rising stature in the film industry.

Nitanshi Goel made an impressive debut at the Cannes Film Festival. At just 17 years old, she became one of the youngest actresses to walk the prestigious Cannes red carpet, marking another major milestone in her rapidly rising career and bringing her international recognition.

Nitanshi Goel was last seen in Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn. Her performance in the film was well received by audiences, and she once again impressed viewers with her acting skills, earning appreciation for her role in the acclaimed sports drama.