Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dholakia demands authorities address construction noise and blockages.

TV actress Urvashi Dholakia has recently raised her voice against an ongoing issue in Mumbai. She described late-night construction work in Juhu as a “midnight horror,” saying it has been troubling residents in the area. She also openly called out Asit Kumar Modi, creator of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, over the matter.

‘Horrors Of Juhu Late Night Construction Work’

Urvashi took to social media to express her anger, claiming that a property linked to Asit Kumar Modi has construction work going on till late at night. She alleged that the road has been blocked without proper permission, and no authorities have stepped in to take action. According to her, this has made life very difficult for people living nearby. She added that if the work doesn’t stop, she will continue to raise her voice.

“The horrors of Juhu late-night construction work,” she wrote while sharing pictures and photos on Instagram. In the subject line, she said, “Open Letter Regarding Ongoing Late-Night Construction.”

She added, “I am writing this as an open letter to raise serious concern about the ongoing late-night construction activities in our area, which have been causing significant disturbance to residents.”

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She further shared that for several days, loud noises from heavy machines, drilling, and trucks during the night have made it hard for residents to live peacefully. Elderly people, children, and working individuals are the most affected as their sleep is constantly disturbed.

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Urvashi pointed out that there are fixed timings for construction work in residential areas, but these rules are being ignored. She even called the police multiple times between 4:23 AM and 5:00 AM, but received no help, raising serious questions about the system.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI (@urvashidholakia)

How Did Socila Media Users React?

This issue has once again sparked a debate around law enforcement and residents’ rights in the city. Urvashi has urged the authorities to take strict action so that people can live peacefully.

"This is happening everywhere with no respect for the citizens were living around," wrote one social media user.



Another added, "This is the most irritating thing in the whole world I'm sorry they Messed up your sleep."



"It's not only in Juhu..it's in the whole of Mumbai .. we also face this and u know what we stay at 22nd floor there noise comes more because of air," commented a third.